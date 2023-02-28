 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday from the Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

The fourth PGA TOUR elevated event of 2023 tees off on Thursday, March 2. The Arnold Palmer Invitational will bring a field of many of the world’s top golfers to the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge outside Orlando, Florida.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm, 2022 Arnold Palmer champion Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy are just a few of the big names facing off for a purse of $20 million this week.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
7:00 AM Tee No. 1 Callum Tarren Justin Lower Tyson Alexander
7:05 AM Tee No. 10 Sam Ryder Adam Schenk Min Woo Lee
7:11 AM Tee No. 1 Patton Kizzire Joseph Bramlett S.H. Kim
7:16 AM Tee No. 10 Byeong Hun An Alex Noren Sahith Theegala
7:22 AM Tee No. 1 Andrew Putnam Wyndham Clark Lee Hodges
7:27 AM Tee No. 10 Taylor Moore Alex Smalley Thomas Detry
7:33 AM Tee No. 1 K.H. Lee Stewart Cink Aaron Wise
7:38 AM Tee No. 10 Scottie Scheffler Matt Fitzpatrick Justin Thomas
7:44 AM Tee No. 1 Si Woo Kim Ryan Brehm Cam Davis
7:49 AM Tee No. 10 Chris Kirk Sam Burns Jordan Spieth
7:55 AM Tee No. 1 Tom Hoge Harris English Zach Johnson
8:00 AM Tee No. 10 Will Zalatoris Viktor Hovland Jason Day
8:06 AM Tee No. 1 Adam Svensson Luke List Nick Taylor
8:11 AM Tee No. 10 Seamus Power Sungjae Im Cameron Young
8:17 AM Tee No. 1 Russell Henley Lucas Herbert Luke Donald
8:22 AM Tee No. 10 Trey Mullinax J.J. Spaun Lucas Glover
8:28 AM Tee No. 1 Ryan Palmer Christiaan Bezuidenhout Ryan Fox
8:33 AM Tee No. 10 Aaron Baddeley Scott Stallings David Lipsky
8:39 AM Tee No. 1 Justin Suh Cole Hammer Greg Koch
8:44 AM Tee No. 10 Aaron Rai Thriston Lawrence Pierceson Coody
11:50 AM Tee No. 10 Brian Harman David Lingmerth Davis Thompson
11:55 AM Tee No. 1 Troy Merritt Davis Riley Taylor Montgomery
12:01 PM Tee No. 10 Keith Mitchell Patrick Rodgers Hayden Buckley
12:06 PM Tee No. 1 Danny Willett Padraig Harrington Ben Taylor
12:12 PM Tee No. 10 Taylor Pendrith Greyson Sigg Ben Griddin
12:17 PM Tee No. 1 Matthew NeSmith Robby Shelton Will Gordon
12:23 PM Tee No. 10 Sepp Straka Kevin Kisner Webb Simpson
12:28 PM Tee No. 1 Jon Rahm Xander Schauffele Collin Morikawa
12:34 PM Tee No. 10 Tony Finau Mackenzie Hughes Chez Reavie
12:39 PM Tee No. 1 Justin Rose Patrick Cantlay Rickie Fowler
12:45 PM Tee No. 10 Garrick Higgo Joel Dahmen Shane Lowry
12:50 PM Tee No. 1 Max Homa Rory McIlroy Tyrrell Hatton
12:56 PM Tee No. 10 Billy Horschel Martin Laird Brendon Todd
1:01 PM Tee No. 1 Tom Kim Hideki Matsuyama Adam Scott
1:07 PM Tee No. 10 Corey Conners Adam Hadwin Tommy Fleetwood
1:12 PM Tee No. 1 Keegan Bradley Gary Woodland Francesco Molinari
1:18 PM Tee No. 10 Charley Hoffman Emiliano Grillo Kurt Kitayama
1:23 PM Tee No. 1 Peter Malnati Kevin Streelman Beau Hossler
1:29 PM Tee No. 10 Nick Hardy Kyle Westmoreland Kamaiu Johnson
1:34 PM Tee No. 1 Eric Cole Adrian Meronk Ludvig Aberg

