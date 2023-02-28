Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

The fourth PGA TOUR elevated event of 2023 tees off on Thursday, March 2. The Arnold Palmer Invitational will bring a field of many of the world’s top golfers to the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge outside Orlando, Florida.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm, 2022 Arnold Palmer champion Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy are just a few of the big names facing off for a purse of $20 million this week.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.