Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

The fourth PGA TOUR elevated event of 2023 tees off on Thursday, March 2. The Arnold Palmer Invitational will bring a field of many of the world’s top golfers to the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge outside Orlando, Florida.
World No. 1 Jon Rahm, 2022 Arnold Palmer champion Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy are just a few of the big names facing off for a purse of $20 million this week.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Callum Tarren
|Justin Lower
|Tyson Alexander
|7:05 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Ryder
|Adam Schenk
|Min Woo Lee
|7:11 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Patton Kizzire
|Joseph Bramlett
|S.H. Kim
|7:16 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Byeong Hun An
|Alex Noren
|Sahith Theegala
|7:22 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Putnam
|Wyndham Clark
|Lee Hodges
|7:27 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Moore
|Alex Smalley
|Thomas Detry
|7:33 AM
|Tee No. 1
|K.H. Lee
|Stewart Cink
|Aaron Wise
|7:38 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Justin Thomas
|7:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Si Woo Kim
|Ryan Brehm
|Cam Davis
|7:49 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Chris Kirk
|Sam Burns
|Jordan Spieth
|7:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Hoge
|Harris English
|Zach Johnson
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Will Zalatoris
|Viktor Hovland
|Jason Day
|8:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Svensson
|Luke List
|Nick Taylor
|8:11 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seamus Power
|Sungjae Im
|Cameron Young
|8:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Henley
|Lucas Herbert
|Luke Donald
|8:22 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Trey Mullinax
|J.J. Spaun
|Lucas Glover
|8:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Palmer
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Ryan Fox
|8:33 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Baddeley
|Scott Stallings
|David Lipsky
|8:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Justin Suh
|Cole Hammer
|Greg Koch
|8:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Rai
|Thriston Lawrence
|Pierceson Coody
|11:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brian Harman
|David Lingmerth
|Davis Thompson
|11:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Troy Merritt
|Davis Riley
|Taylor Montgomery
|12:01 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Keith Mitchell
|Patrick Rodgers
|Hayden Buckley
|12:06 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Danny Willett
|Padraig Harrington
|Ben Taylor
|12:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Pendrith
|Greyson Sigg
|Ben Griddin
|12:17 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matthew NeSmith
|Robby Shelton
|Will Gordon
|12:23 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sepp Straka
|Kevin Kisner
|Webb Simpson
|12:28 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jon Rahm
|Xander Schauffele
|Collin Morikawa
|12:34 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Tony Finau
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Chez Reavie
|12:39 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Justin Rose
|Patrick Cantlay
|Rickie Fowler
|12:45 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Garrick Higgo
|Joel Dahmen
|Shane Lowry
|12:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Max Homa
|Rory McIlroy
|Tyrrell Hatton
|12:56 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Billy Horschel
|Martin Laird
|Brendon Todd
|1:01 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Kim
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Adam Scott
|1:07 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Corey Conners
|Adam Hadwin
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1:12 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Keegan Bradley
|Gary Woodland
|Francesco Molinari
|1:18 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Charley Hoffman
|Emiliano Grillo
|Kurt Kitayama
|1:23 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Peter Malnati
|Kevin Streelman
|Beau Hossler
|1:29 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Kamaiu Johnson
|1:34 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Eric Cole
|Adrian Meronk
|Ludvig Aberg