Derek Carr rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

The Las Vegas Raiders let their quarterback Derek Carr go to save cap space, but also to move on to try to upgrade at the position. Carr has never been great, but he has been serviceable and shown flashes of more at times. Is he a franchises savior? Probably not, but in the right spot, he has the ability to keep a team on track that has strong pieces throughout the roster.

2023 in review

The Raiders sat Carr for the last two games to keep him from being injured and costing them more money, but his stats looked similar to his usual production. He did drop in completion percentage and threw more interceptions per game than he had for his career, but overall his stats were around his average.

Carr’s average season after nine years with the Raiders was 3,913 yards passing for 24 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. His completion percentage was 64.6% and his yards per attempt was at 7.1 with a QB Rate of 91.8. These are mediocre numbers and after 9 seasons it makes sense that the team would want to move on, but they also don’t have anyone to move on to at the moment.

Do the Raiders want to keep him?

The answer to this question has already been answered since they released him.

Rumored interest

Carr’s talents may not be great, but he’s shown enough to be a useful starter for teams in big need for anything at quarterback. Right now he’s got good interest from the Jets, Saints, Colts, and Panthers.