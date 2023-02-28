How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 24

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for what will be considered Matchday 24 Tuesday. Wrexham will take on Chesterfield in a match that was originally supposed to happen in mid-December. Here’s how fans can catch all the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Chesterfield

Date: Tuesday, February 28

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham got a gift when Notts County lost last week, ceding three more points in the league table without losing a game in hand. This is technically one of those games, and Wrexham could momentarily go to the top of the table with a win. Wrexham have not lost a match in league play since October, but they did lost to Chesterfield in August 2-0 so this could be a tricky contest for Phil Parkinson’s side.

Chesterfield enter this contest off a 1-0 loss to Oldham Athletic. Chesterfield currently sit in fifth place and could move into fourth with a win but this club hasn’t grabbed three points since January 24 against Altrincham.