Picks, predictions for San Diego State vs. Boise State on Tuesday, February 28

The stakes could not be higher for the Boise State Broncos, as their chances of getting an NCAA Tournament bid might be on the line as they host the San Diego State Aztecs on Tuesday, February 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

San Diego State vs. Boise State odds

Spread: Boise State -2.5

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: SDSU -140, Boise State +120

The Aztecs (23-5, 14-2 MWC) are safely in The Big Dance, and can lock up solo possession of the Mountain West Conference regular season title with a victory. The defense that has been the signature of The Show in the Brian Drutcher era has returned, as SDSU ranks No. 12 nationally in adjusted efficiency without the ball, and they hold opponents to a stifling 29% from three-point range.

For the Broncos (22-7, 12-4 MWC), the consequences could not be higher. Jerry Palm has them as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament field, and the biggest knock on their resume is their lack of wins against Quad 1 opponents, as they sit 2-3 against the best teams. They are favored at home, and getting to .500 in that cruical category before arriving in Vegas for the MWC Tournament would be freeing.

The Pick Boise State -2.5

As we have seen so far in late February, college teams at home that need a win at home to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive have performed exceptionally well. This spread opened at pick ‘em, and the bettors are in agreement because it keeps moving towards the Broncos.

The Aztecs will likely cut down the nets at home against Wyoming in their regular season finale on Saturday, but their destiny will be delayed a few days this evening.