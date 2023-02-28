Picks, predictions for Arkansas vs. Tennessee on Tuesday, February 28

A jumbled middle of the SEC standings should start to see some clarity tonight as the Arkansas Razorbacks head to Knoxville to face the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, February 28. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arkansas vs. Tennessee odds

Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Over/Under: 134

Moneyline: Favorite -250, Underdog +210

Arky (19-10, 8-8 SEC) sit at No. 14 in the NET rankings, but their 3-7 record against Quad 1 teams has them mostly projected as an 8-9 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The signature defense of the Hogs under Eric Musselman has returned, as they rank 10th nationally in adjusted efficiency. Despite a furious comeback on Saturday, they still fell 86-83 to No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa for a win that would have locked them into a better postseason path. Nick Smith led all scorers with 24 points and five rebounds, playing all 40 minutes even with the physical, pressing defense for which Arkansas implements a signature.

Tennessee (21-8, 10-6 SEC) is fresh off a 40-point win over South Carolina. The Vols are currently projected to be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and rank fourth at KenPom and first in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. They allow opponents just 56.7 points per game (3rd in the nation) on 35.9% shooting (2nd in the nation). They have faced a tough slate over the past few games, but Josiah Jordan-James led the win over the Gamecocks as one of five players who scored in the double digits.

The Pick: Arkansas +5.5

The Razorbacks have covered the past three games, including a tough matchup against a top-ranked Alabama, and have more at stake here. While they’re not on the bubble, a bad end to the season could put their tournament hopes in jeopardy, and the Hogs should be able to cover on the road here.