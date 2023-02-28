Picks, predictions for Marquette vs. Butler on Tuesday, February 28

The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles face off against the Butler Bulldogs in a Big East matchup on Tuesday. Feb. 28. The game will air on FS1 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Marquette vs. Butler odds

Spread: Marquette -8.5

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Marquette -410, Butler +330

Marquette (23-6, 15-3 Big East) sits at the top of their conference standings and are projected to be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles rank 13th overall at KenPom and third in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency, putting up 80.8 points per game (17th in the nation) at a 49.4% clip (7th in the nation). They are fresh off a win over DePaul.

Butler (14-15, 6-12 Big East) has struggled in conference play and is not projected to make the NCAA Tournament. They outlasted DePaul by one point in their latest game. The Bulldogs rank 120th at KenPom and 59th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They fell to Marquette in Milwaukee earlier this season, 60-52.

The Pick: Butler +8.5

The Eagles are just 2-4 ATS in their last six games, beating DePaul by just six points and Creighton by two. Butler, despite their record, has been managing well for themselves lately (3-2 in their last five games) and kept it competitive with Marquette earlier this season. The Eagles have been allowing teams to stay in it late, so I’ll take the Bulldogs to cover.