Picks, predictions for NC State vs. Duke on Tuesday, February 28

In a battle of unranked ACC teams, the NC State Wolfpack (22-8) will make the short trip to Durham to take on the Duke Blue Devils (21-8). Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

NC State vs. Duke odds

Spread: Duke -6.5

Over/Under: 145

Moneyline: Duke -275, NC State +230

In their first year under the post-Coach K. era, Duke’s new head coach Jon Scheyer has kept the Blue Devils competitive, playing to a 12-6 conference record thus far. Big man Kyle Filipowski has shouldered the lode on the court, leading Duke in both scoring (14.9ppg) and rebounding (8.9rpg) this season. The Blue Devils, winners of four-straight games, will look to make it five consecutive victories on Tuesday evening.

The NC State Wolfpack got off to a hot start this season, winning 15 of their first 19 games. Against fellow ACC opponents, the Wolf Pack is 12-7, having already defeated the Blue Devils back once this year by a score of 84-60 (back on January 4). Under head coach Kevin Keatts (sixth season), G Terquavion Smith has been electric from the outside this year, scoring 17.6ppg while dishing out 4.4apg to lead NC State. Last time out against Duke, Smith managed 24 points behind four made three-pointers.

The Pick: Duke -6.5

Sure, we saw this number start as low as Duke -4, but simply, these two teams appear to be trending in opposite directions at the moment. Since suffering an overtime loss to Virginia back on February 11, Duke has buckled down, winning four consecutive games (by an average margin of victory of 14.75 points during that stretch). At Cameron Indoor Stadium, I like the Dukies to come out strong, covering the 6.5 in the end.