Picks, predictions for Iowa vs. Indiana on Tuesday, February 28

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers in a Big Ten matchup on Tuesday, February 28. The game will air at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa vs. Indiana odds

Spread: Indiana -5.5

Over/Under: 155.5

Moneyline: Indiana -230, Iowa +195

Iowa (18-11, 10-8 B1G) had a massive win over Michigan State, hitting five threes in under two minute to stage a major comeback. The Hawkeyes are currently projected to be a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, ranking 44th overall at KenPom and fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency. They score 80.4 points per game (20th in the nation) and grab 11.8 offensive boards a night (43rd in the nation). They beat Indiana by two points in January, erasing a 21-point lead from the Hoosiers.

Indiana (20-9, 11-7 B1G) ranks 21st at KenPom and sits at second place in conference standings, projected to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament after two big wins over Purdue in recent weeks, including one in their latest game. The Hoosiers have lost just a single game at home this weekend. They shoot 49.2% from the field (8th in the nation) and shoot 38.2% from the perimeter (16th in the nation).

The Pick: Indiana -5.5

Iowa’s defense is nowhere near their offensive prowess and they have had some ups and downs on the road this year. Indiana has won their last five home games. I’ll take the Hoosiers to cover at home.