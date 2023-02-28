Picks, predictions for Clemson vs. Virginia on Tuesday, February 28

The No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers will look to bounce back from two shocking losses in a row as they face the Clemson Tigers in an ACC matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The game will air on ACCN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Clemson vs. Virginia odds

Spread: Virginia -6.5

Over/Under: 129.5

Moneyline: Virginia -275, Clemson +230

The Tigers (21-8, 13-5 ACC) have won their last two games over Syracuse and NC State after a bad loss to Louisville. Clemson ranks 68th overall at KenPom. They hold opponents to 40.8% shooting (35th in the nation) and make 36.7% of their three-point attempts (58th in the nation). The Tigers are in ESPN’s First Four out of the NCAA Tournament right now, and a win here could push them inside the bubble.

Virginia (21-6, 13-5 ACC) has not had a very good week. They had a shocking loss to a bad Boston College team that was followed up by becoming UNC’s first Quad 1 win — or, for the Cavs, the first Quad 1 team unfortunate enough to lose to the Heels. UVA ranks 37th at KenPom and 27th in adjusted defensive efficiency, and despite their recent struggles, remain projected to be a No. 4 seed come March. The Cavaliers let Notre Dame and Louisville — two of the worst teams in the conference — stay very close, too, before their losses.

The Pick: Clemson +6.5

The Cavaliers have been struggling over the last few weeks against both top ACC teams and bottom-feeders of the conference. Clemson has a lot on the line, and after getting past the midseason injury bug, they should be able to cover here.