Picks, predictions for Florida vs. Georgia on Tuesday, February 28

The Florida Gators look to grab a second win over the Georgia Bulldogs as they face off in an SEC matchup on Tuesday, February 28. The game will air on SECN at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Florida vs. Georgia odds

Spread: Florida -2

Over/Under: 145

Moneyline: Florida -135, Georgia +115

The Gators (14-15, 7-9 SEC) currently sit at 64th at KenPom and in the NCAA NET rankings. They are not currently projected to reach the NCAA Tournament unless they put together a deep run in the SEC tournament. They currently find themselves on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling to Vanderbilt. Florida beat Georgia by seven points in Gainesville earlier this season, but are now missing forward Colin Castleton with a hand injury.

The Dawgs (16-13, 6-10 SEC) are also not projected to join the Big Dance this March and have lost their last three games, most recently falling to Missouri. Georgia ranks 142nd at KenPom and 147th in the NCAA NET rankings and are 2-6 in February after a relatively strong start to conference play.

The Pick: Georgia ML

Florida has been a disaster in Castleton’s absence in recent games, and as they head to the Bulldogs’ territory in Athens, Georgia may just be able to pull this one off. The Gators have also struggled on the road, going 0-5 ATS in their last five away games. The southeastern rivals will end this season splitting wins.