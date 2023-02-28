Picks, predictions for Villanova vs. Seton Hall on Tuesday, February 28

The Villanova Wildcats take on the Seton Hall Pirates in a Big East matchup on Tuesday, February 28. The game will air on FS1 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds

Spread: Villanova -1.5

Over/Under: 130.5

Moneyline: Villanova -120, Seton Hall +100

Villanova (15-14, 9-9 Big East) won their last two games over Xavier and Creighton and rank 62nd at KenPom and 78th in the NCAA NET rankings. The Wildcats have won five of the past six and are heating up for a deep run into the conference tournament at just the right time. Guard Justin Moore has returned to the court and added 25 points against Xavier last week, and the Wildcats shot 50% from the field in their latest game against Creighton. This is a team to keep an eye on in the last weeks of the season. They are not currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall (16-13, 9-9 Big East) has lost four of their last five games. They are not projected to make the tourney either and sit at 75th at KenPom and 80th in the NCAA NET rankings. The Pirates rank 15th in adjusted defensive efficiency, though, holding opponents to 65 points per game (47th in the nation). Their defense is particularly tough on the perimeter, allowing offenses to make just 30.6% of three-point attempts (27th in the nation). The last time these two teams faced off, Villanova beat Seton Hall by four points at home.

The Pick: Villanova -1.5

The Wildcats are on a heater right now as they put together a big push ahead of March, while Seton Hall has been flailing on the road and at home in the final weeks of February. I’m taking Villanova to cover here.