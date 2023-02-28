Picks, predictions for Michigan State vs. Nebraska on Tuesday, February 28

The Michigan State Spartans look to continue moving up in the Big Ten standings as they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a Big Ten matchup on Monday, February 28. The game will air on BTN at 9:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska odds

Spread: Michigan State -3.5

Over/Under: 137

Moneyline: MSU -150, Underdog +130

MSU (17-11, 9-9 B1G) grabbed a huge win over Indiana before falling in a high-scoring game against Iowa. The Spartans are currently projected to be a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament, ranking 28th overall at KenPom and 32nd in the NCAA NET rankings. They shot 59.3% from the field in their last game and went 11-15 from the three-point line. They hold opponents to 30.4% from the perimeter (23rd in the nation) and 67 points per game (87th in the nation).

The Huskers (15-14, 8-10 B1G) are not currently projected to make the NCAA Tournament and sit at 93rd in the KenPom rankings and 92nd in the NCAA NET rankings. However, they have won five of their last six games, beating Maryland on the road and Rutgers at home in that stretch. They are 4-0 ATS in their last four games. The last time these two teams faced off, Michigan State won 74-56.

The Pick: Nebraska +3.5

The Huskers are hot right now after two big wins over highly-ranked teams, while MSU may be dealing with something of a hangover from that Iowa heartbreak. Sparty is 4-7 on the road this season, and I like Nebraska to cover this one.