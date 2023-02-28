Picks, predictions for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi on Tuesday, February 28

The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies will take on the Ole Miss Rebels in an SEC matchup on Tuesday, February 28. The game will air on ESPNU at 9:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi odds

Spread: Texas A&M -5.5

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: A&M -205, Ole Miss +175

A&M (21-8, 13-3 SEC) sits at second place in the SEC standings and is projected to be a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament. At 24th overall at KenPom and 24th in adjusted offensive efficiency, the Aggies get plenty of second chances each game with 12.2 offensive rebounds per night (28th in the nation). A&M was on a six-game winning streak that included a victory over Tennessee before falling to Mississippi State in their latest game.

Ole Miss (11-18, 3-13 SEC) has been nothing short of a disaster this season and recently fired their head coach, opting to not even wait until the season wrapped up. They are not currently projected to end up in the tournament, and rank 115th at KenPom. Ole Miss beat an SEC-worst LSU in their latest appearance.

The Pick: Texas A&M -5.5

A&M is a significantly better team in every aspect of the game than Ole Miss. The home court advantage won’t help much here. We can expect the Aggies to control the pace of the game and take this one home by six points or more.