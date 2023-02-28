Picks, predictions for Texas Tech vs. Kansas on Tuesday, February 28

The Texas Tech Red Raiders look to make a late-season push for tournament qualification as they face the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 matchup on Tuesday, February 28. The game will air on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas odds

Spread: Kansas -9

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: Kansas -450, TTU +340

Texas Tech (16-13, 5-11 Big XII) has had an interesting season in the Big 12. It took them weeks to get their first conference win, but since then, the Red Raiders have beaten No. 11 Kansas State, No. 9 Texas, Iowa State, and West Virginia. Their latest game was a one-point loss to TCU. Despite their seemingly abysmal record, Texas Tech finds themselves just outside the bubble looking in. A big win here would do a lot for their tournament case. They rank 51st at KenPom.

Kansas (24-5, 12-4 Big XII) is one of the best teams in the country right now. They rank seventh at KenPom and sixth in the NCAA NET rankings and are currently projected to grab a coveted No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Sitting atop the Big 12 standings — no easy feat in such a strong conference — Kansas averages 76.4 points per game (64th in the nation) while holding opponents to 41.1% from the field (49th in the nation). Their latest game was a two-point win over West Virginia.

Kansas beat Texas Tech on the road by just three points earlier this season.

The Pick: Texas Tech +9

TTU has been hot lately, and Kansas let West Virginia get very, very close. This Red Raiders team may have turned things around right on time, and with a tournament bid at stake, I’ll take the Raiders to cover.