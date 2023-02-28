How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on February 28

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

There’s a lot going on with the developmental brand with the Roadblock special episode coming next week and the Stand and Deliver pay-per-view taking place in 32 days during Wrestlemania weekend. Tonight’s show will have plenty of action as we near those major events.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, February 28

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

The marquee matchup for tonight’s show will feature Carmelo Hayes going one-on-one with Tyler Bate. Since Vengeance Day earlier in the month, Hayes has made his NXT Championship aspirations clear and he once again appeared following Bron Breakker’s successful title defense against Jinder Mahal last week. However, the former NXT UK Champion Bate also wants another crack at Breakker and has made that known since he recently returned. We’ll see who comes out on top in this de-facto No. 1 contender’s match.

Meiko Satomura will challenge NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez for the title at Roadblock next Tuesday and must get through Zoey Stark in singles action tonight. Last week, Stark took exception to Satomura’s request for a title shot being granted and a match between the two was made for this evening. This should be an interesting matchup.

Jacy Jayne faced Indi Hartwell in her first singles match last week and was attacked by Gigi Dolin, who made her first appearance since her former tag partner turned on her earlier in the month. Tonight, we’ll hear from Dolin for the first time as a match between the former Toxic Attraction teammates is imminent.

Also on the show, North American Champion Wes Lee will issue another open challenge for his title. We’ll also get Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in tag team action against Indus Sher.