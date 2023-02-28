Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Bucks on Tuesday vs. the Nets?

The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to move into first place in the Eastern Conference Tuesday when they face the Brooklyn Nets. The Bucks have rattled off 14 straight wins and will hope to make it 15 in a row against a new-look Nets squad. Will Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been battling wrist and quad issues, suit up for Milwaukee Tuesday?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates

Luckily for the Bucks and their fans, Antetokounmpo’s ailments have been minor. He’s listed as probable for this contest officially, which means he should be ready to go barring any setbacks. His status has shifted quickly from time to time, and the Bucks may be willing to exercise some caution given the opponent.

If Antetokounmpo plays as expected, he’s going to be an absolute force in fantasy/DFS formats. He’ll take shots away from Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez, who have been emerging as strong role players in Antetokounmpo’s absence. He’ll also impact Lopez’s production on the glass.