Is De’Aaron Fox playing for the Kings on Tuesday vs. the Thunder?

The Sacramento Kings continue to be the surprise of the NBA, riding a high-powered offense to the top of the Pacific division with the last leg of the regular season left. The Kings appear poised to break a 16-season playoff drought, and the big reason is point guard De’Aaron Fox. He’s battling a wrist injury ahead of Tuesday’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here’s the latest on his status.

De’Aaron Fox injury updates

Fox is listed as questionable, so there’s a chance he does play. He had 33 points and eight assists a few days earlier against the Thunder, so this is a good matchup for him if he does suit up. Since coming back from the All-Star break, Fox is averaging 35.3 points and 7.7 assists per game.

If Fox does not suit up, the Kings will likely give Davion Mitchell the start. He’s a solid value add in this situation. Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter could also see more touches on the perimeter if Fox doesn’t play.