 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing for the Thunder on Tuesday vs. the Kings?

The Thunder PG has an ankle injury. We break down and update you on his status for Tuesday’s game vs. Sacramento.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder in action during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on February 28, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to be part of the teams tanking after the All-Star break, and we may slowly start seeing that if they drop a couple more games. The Thunder are within striking distance of a play-in spot and have enough draft picks coming where they can afford to go for the postseason. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team’s star point guard, is battling an ankle injury ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Here’s the latest on his status.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury updates

Gilgeous-Alexander has officially been listed as out with the ankle injury, so he’s set to miss his third straight game. Given how valuable he is to the team, the Thunder might be “resting” him for better draft positioning while managing his workload at the same time. Eventually, Oklahoma City will be competitive with SGA at the helm but it seems like the team is trying to gain some games back in the tank race.

With SGA sidelined, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe will all get big minutes in the backcourt. Lu Dort could also see some more shots with Gilgeous-Alexander out.

More From DraftKings Nation