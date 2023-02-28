Is Draymond Green playing for the Warriors on Tuesday vs. the Trail Blazers?

The Golden State Warriors have maintained their spot in the Western Conference playoff picture despite the absence of Stephen Curry, and will hope to keep their winning ways going when they face the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday. The Warriors hope to have Draymond Green back in the lineup after the defensive star missed two games with a knee injury.

Draymond Green injury updates

Green’s MRI came back clean on his knee, and he was originally listed as questionable after completing practice Monday. However, the Warriors did ultimately upgrade him to probable for this contest so he should suit up. He’ll act as the point forward with Curry out, providing some direction for an offense which has started to heat up of late.

From a fantasy/DFS standpoint, Green can do a little bit of everything and does offer some value that way. He’ll likely push Jonathan Kuminga to his more natural small forward spot, which means the second-year player might be the one to target as a value addition.