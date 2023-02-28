LeBron James, Jamal Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, February 28

We have a massive 10-game slate in the NBA Tuesday to close out the month of February, with a doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 28

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) - doubtful

Monte Morris (back) - questionable

Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford will remain key frontcourt players with Porzingis out. If Morris sits, Corey Kispert likely sees more run in the rotation.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) - probable

The Greek Freak should be back in as the Bucks go for their 15th win in a row.

Fred VanVleet (personal) - available

Toronto’s star point guard is back in. We’ll see who gets pushed out of the starting lineup between Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes.

LeBron James (foot) - OUT

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - doubtful

James is expected to miss more than just this game from a foot injury he aggravated in Sunday’s contest. Davis will be the focal point of this offense, with Rui Hachimura and Troy Brown Jr. getting more run on the perimeter. Dennis Schroder likely gets the start with Russell set to sit out again.

Jamal Murray (back) - questionable

Aaron Gordon (ribs) - probable

Gordon was surprisingly upgraded quickly Sunday in his return from a ribs injury. Murray played Sunday but this is a new issue with a back injury for the Nuggets point guard. If he sits, Reggie Jackson will see more playing time.

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - questionable

Jalen Green (groin) - available

The Rockets are tanking, so it’s hard to know what kind of lineup they’ll actually play here. Green seems set to get big minutes, and Porter Jr. wouldn’t be a bad DFS filler play if he does suit up.

De’Aaron Fox (wrist) - questionable

If Fox doesn’t play, Davion Mitchell will likely get the start for the Kings. Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter also gain some value if Fox is out.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) - OUT

SGA is out, so Josh Giddey is the focal point of this offense. Tre Mann, Isaiah Joe and Lu Dort will all see additional opportunities with SGA out.

Maxi Kleber (hamstring) - questionable

Kleber has missed more than two months with this injury and if he returns, he’ll take some minutes away from Christian Wood and Dwight Powell.

Jordan Clarkson (thumb) - OUT

Collin Sexton (hamstring) - OUT

With both guards out, Lauri Markkanen should be the focal point for Utah’s offense. Ochai Agbaji might get more run in the rotation as well.

Draymond Green (knee) - probable

Andrew Wiggins remains out, so Jonathan Kuminga is still a nice value addition even with Green coming back in. All of Golden State’s perimeter players get elevated here, since Green acts like a point forward and can set guys up well offensively.

Rudy Gobert (illness) - probable

Gobert should be back in, which will push Naz Reid into his usual bench role.

Ivica Zubac (calf) - questionable

If Zubac cannot play, Mason Plumlee will be the primary big man for LA.