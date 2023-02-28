LeBron James, Jamal Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, February 28

We have a massive 10-game slate in the NBA Tuesday to close out the month of February, with a doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 28
Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) - doubtful
Monte Morris (back) - questionable
Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford will remain key frontcourt players with Porzingis out. If Morris sits, Corey Kispert likely sees more run in the rotation.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) - probable
The Greek Freak should be back in as the Bucks go for their 15th win in a row.
Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors
Fred VanVleet (personal) - available
Toronto’s star point guard is back in. We’ll see who gets pushed out of the starting lineup between Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
LeBron James (foot) - OUT
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - doubtful
James is expected to miss more than just this game from a foot injury he aggravated in Sunday’s contest. Davis will be the focal point of this offense, with Rui Hachimura and Troy Brown Jr. getting more run on the perimeter. Dennis Schroder likely gets the start with Russell set to sit out again.
Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets
Jamal Murray (back) - questionable
Aaron Gordon (ribs) - probable
Gordon was surprisingly upgraded quickly Sunday in his return from a ribs injury. Murray played Sunday but this is a new issue with a back injury for the Nuggets point guard. If he sits, Reggie Jackson will see more playing time.
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - questionable
Jalen Green (groin) - available
The Rockets are tanking, so it’s hard to know what kind of lineup they’ll actually play here. Green seems set to get big minutes, and Porter Jr. wouldn’t be a bad DFS filler play if he does suit up.
Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
De’Aaron Fox (wrist) - questionable
If Fox doesn’t play, Davion Mitchell will likely get the start for the Kings. Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter also gain some value if Fox is out.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) - OUT
SGA is out, so Josh Giddey is the focal point of this offense. Tre Mann, Isaiah Joe and Lu Dort will all see additional opportunities with SGA out.
Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks
Maxi Kleber (hamstring) - questionable
Kleber has missed more than two months with this injury and if he returns, he’ll take some minutes away from Christian Wood and Dwight Powell.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
Jordan Clarkson (thumb) - OUT
Collin Sexton (hamstring) - OUT
With both guards out, Lauri Markkanen should be the focal point for Utah’s offense. Ochai Agbaji might get more run in the rotation as well.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green (knee) - probable
Andrew Wiggins remains out, so Jonathan Kuminga is still a nice value addition even with Green coming back in. All of Golden State’s perimeter players get elevated here, since Green acts like a point forward and can set guys up well offensively.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Rudy Gobert (illness) - probable
Gobert should be back in, which will push Naz Reid into his usual bench role.
Ivica Zubac (calf) - questionable
If Zubac cannot play, Mason Plumlee will be the primary big man for LA.