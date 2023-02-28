Pick on the total for Iowa-Indiana on February 28

While Purdue is in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten standings, seven teams are within a game of each other for second through eighth place. Two of those teams in that logjam hook up on Tuesday when the Indiana Hoosiers host the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers (-5.5, 155.5)

The Iowa Hawkeyes have the largest points per possession differential in the country between home and road games, scoring 24.4 points per 100 possessions fewer when away from home than at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

While Iowa has scored at least 75 points in every one of their home games this season, the team has scored 68 points or fewer in each of their past four road games and are shooting 26.2% from 3-point range away from home compared to 39.3% at home. Out of the 363 Division I teams, only three teams have a worse road 3-point shooting percentage than Iowa.

The missed shots have played a factor in Iowa not getting their tempo away from home as well, playing at a rate of 4.8 possessions per game fewer when away from home while Indiana has been playing at a slower pace recently as well.

When these teams first met on January 5, a game in which Iowa used a 21-point comeback to win at home to win 91-89, Indiana was ranked in the top 75 in possessions. Since that game, Indiana has reduced its tempo by nearly 6.5 possessions per game and now rank 175th in America in possessions per game.

Much like the Iowa offense has big home and road splits, the Indiana defense does too. Overall, Indiana is 71st in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, but are surrendering 14 points fewer at home than away from home.

Shots at the rim for Iowa will be minimized by Trayce Jackson-Davis, who’s 11 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per fame both rank sixth among qualifying Division I players in their respective categories.

With Indiana having held seven of their last eight opponents at home to 70 points or fewer coupled with Iowa’s inability to make 3-pointers away from home, Tuesday clash set up for another tough night for Big Ten offenses.

The Play: Iowa vs. Indiana Under 155.5

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.