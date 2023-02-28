NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch: Games on February 28 that will determine who’s in and out

Tuesday should be another great night of college basketball, with plenty of bubble teams playing games that will determine if they’re playing for a national championship or an NIT trophy. We take a look at who can play themselves in and out on the last day of February as we head into March Madness.

Bubble Games to watch on February 28

* All times ET

Clemson vs. Virginia

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Clemson (21-8, 13-5 ACC, 60 NET) was a lock, then played themselves out via losing four of five in the soft ACC, including an inexcusable loss to a wretched Louisville team. But after a win over NC State they still have hope, and Virginia can turn conference provider for the second game in a row after giving North Carolina their first Quad 1 win last Saturday.

The magnanimity of Tony Bennett and the Hoos just might keep the ACC from only having three NCAA Tournament teams this year.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Time: 9:00 p.m.

TV: SECN

This is an elimination game for Mississippi State (19-10, 7-9 SEC, 39 NET). If they were to take a loss here, they can start putting down the NIT floor stickers without a win in Greensboro. USCe is horrible (238 NET), so a loss here would be a death knell.

There’s a reason MSU is a 16-point favorite, but they simply cannot slip up here.

San Diego State vs. Boise State

Time: 9:00

TV: CBSSN

If Boise (22-7, 12-4 MWC, 29 NET) can find a way to get it done, and they are a two-point favorite at home, the NCAA will be paying for their flights in two weeks. And they won’t be to Dayton.

The Broncos are 2-3 vs. Quad 1, and this would get them to .500 against the category. The only reason they’re in doubt is the 6-2 record vs. Quad 3, as they’re are some questionable losses on the resume. But if they’re able to go the extra mile in ExtraMile Arena tonight, it’s another team dancing for an underrated Mountain West Conference in 2023.