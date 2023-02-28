Falcons release QB Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons have released quarterback Marcus Mariota, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mariota was brought in last offseason after the team traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. He didn’t play well enough to justify keeping him around, while second year QB Desmond Ridder should get a chance to start in 2023.

Fantasy fallout

Mariota was able to rush 85 times for 438 yards and four touchdown in 13 games with the Falcons, but his passing wasn’t up to par, as he threw 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Accuracy has been his problem in the NFL, as he has 34 touchdowns passes to 20 interceptions since 2018. Getting a more accurate passer for Drake London and Kyle Pitts will help their fantasy upside tremendously. Ridder may be that player, but they could also bring in competition.

Possible destinations

Mariota has the ability to be a useful backup as long as he’s able to use his legs as a runner. He should be able to find a job out there, but his chances at a starting job have gone way.