Week 2 of the XFL is in the books, and it was another ho-hum week for big stats, as no receiver topped 78 receiving yards or five receptions. Both of those were of course the pass-happy Seattle Sea Dragons’ receivers. But, the Houston Roughnecks also continued their pass-centric ways and have plenty of receivers on the leader board.
Through two weeks the league’s No. 1 receiver is undoubtedly Jahcour Pearson of the Sea Dragons. He’s had two strong games and leads the league in targets with 20, receptions at 17, and receiving yards with 173, while catching one touchdown. Only three receivers have caught two touchdowns so far, Jeff Badet, Cody Latimer and Hakeem Butler.
The Top 4 target leaders are split between the Sea Dragons and Roughnecks’ pass catchers. If you go to Top 8 in targets, the Sea Dragons and Roughnecks have three receivers each in the Top 8. The non Seattle and Houston receivers with the most targets are Orlando’s Cody Latimer with 14, Vegas’ Jeff Badet at 11.
XFL receiving leaders, statistics through Week 2
|Player
|Pos
|Team
|Gms
|Rec
|Tgt
|yds
|TD
|Jahcour Pearson
|WR
|SEATTLE
|2
|16
|20
|173
|1
|Blake Jackson
|WR
|SEATTLE
|2
|13
|17
|78
|0
|Deontay Burnett
|WR
|HOUSTON
|2
|9
|15
|91
|1
|Cody Latimer
|WR
|ORLANDO
|2
|10
|14
|89
|2
|Jontre Kirklin
|WR
|HOUSTON
|2
|7
|14
|122
|1
|Sal Cannella
|TE
|ARLINGTON
|2
|11
|12
|108
|0
|Travell Harris
|WR
|HOUSTON
|1
|6
|11
|53
|0
|Josh Gordon
|WR
|SEATTLE
|2
|7
|11
|107
|1
|Jeff Badet
|WR
|VEGAS
|2
|8
|11
|87
|2
|Hakeem Butler
|WR
|ST LOUIS
|2
|7
|10
|96
|2
|Austin Proehl
|WR
|ST LOUIS
|2
|8
|10
|86
|1
|Alize Mack
|TE
|SANANTONIO
|2
|7
|10
|57
|1
|Andrew Jamiel
|WR
|ORLANDO
|2
|4
|10
|83
|1
|Marcell Ateman
|WR
|ST LOUIS
|2
|5
|9
|68
|0
|Martavis Bryant
|WR
|VEGAS
|2
|4
|9
|28
|0
|Josh Hammond
|WR
|WASHINGTON
|2
|4
|9
|38
|0
|Tyler Vaughns
|WR
|ARLINGTON
|2
|4
|9
|38
|0
|Jalen Tolliver
|WR
|SANANTONIO
|2
|7
|9
|91
|1
|De'Veon Smith
|HB
|ARLINGTON
|2
|6
|8
|47
|0
|Eli Rogers
|WR
|ORLANDO
|2
|5
|8
|48
|1
|Geronimo Allison
|WR
|VEGAS
|2
|4
|8
|41
|0
|Lucky Jackson
|WR
|WASHINGTON
|2
|6
|8
|42
|0
|Brandon Arconado
|WR
|ARLINGTON
|2
|5
|8
|49
|0
|Landen Akers
|WR
|SANANTONIO
|1
|7
|7
|35
|0
|Ethan Wolf
|TE
|WASHINGTON
|2
|4
|7
|33
|0
|Darece Roberson
|WR
|SANANTONIO
|1
|4
|7
|38
|0
|Mataeo Durant
|HB
|ST LOUIS
|2
|6
|7
|23
|0
|Jordan Veasy
|WR
|SEATTLE
|2
|3
|7
|30
|1
|Chris Blair
|WR
|WASHINGTON
|2
|4
|7
|40
|0
|Max Borghi
|HB
|HOUSTON
|2
|6
|7
|52
|0
|Charleston Rambo
|WR
|ORLANDO
|2
|5
|7
|26
|0
|JaVonta Payton
|WR
|ORLANDO
|1
|3
|6
|47
|0
|Darrius Shepherd
|WR
|ST LOUIS
|2
|4
|6
|16
|0
|Damion Willis
|WR
|SEATTLE
|2
|3
|6
|16
|0
|Mathew Sexton
|WR
|VEGAS
|2
|4
|6
|38
|0
|Logan Carter
|FB
|ORLANDO
|2
|3
|6
|10
|0
|Josh Malone
|WR
|WASHINGTON
|2
|1
|6
|18
|0
|Cinque Sweeting
|WR
|VEGAS
|2
|5
|6
|83
|1
|Lujuan Winningham
|WR
|ARLINGTON
|2
|1
|5
|4
|1
|Deddrick Thomas
|WR
|ORLANDO
|2
|2
|5
|42
|0
|Gary Jennings
|WR
|ST LOUIS
|2
|1
|5
|6
|0
|Deon Yelder
|TE
|SANANTONIO
|2
|4
|5
|42
|1
|Ben Putman
|WR
|HOUSTON
|2
|5
|5
|72
|0
|Fred Brown
|WR
|SANANTONIO
|2
|4
|5
|36
|1
|Cedric Byrd II
|WR
|HOUSTON
|2
|5
|5
|39
|1
|Kelvin McKnight
|WR
|SEATTLE
|1
|4
|4
|19
|0
|T.J. Vasher
|WR
|SANANTONIO
|2
|3
|4
|36
|0
|Nick Holley
|HB
|HOUSTON
|2
|1
|4
|5
|1
|Sean Modster
|WR
|ARLINGTON
|2
|3
|4
|10
|0
|Morgan Ellison
|HB
|SEATTLE
|2
|4
|4
|15
|0
|Stephen Guidry
|WR
|ORLANDO
|1
|2
|4
|2
|0
|Steven Mitchell Jr.
|WR
|ST LOUIS
|1
|2
|3
|8
|0
|Brian Hill
|HB
|ST LOUIS
|1
|3
|3
|26
|0
|Jah-Maine Martin
|HB
|ORLANDO
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Travis Jonsen
|QB
|SANANTONIO
|2
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Kalen Ballage
|HB
|SANANTONIO
|2
|3
|3
|13
|0
|Brandon Dillon
|TE
|VEGAS
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|Kareem Walker
|HB
|ST LOUIS
|2
|3
|3
|17
|0
|John Lovett
|HB
|VEGAS
|2
|2
|3
|32
|0
|Rod Smith
|HB
|VEGAS
|2
|3
|3
|10
|0
|Juwan Green
|WR
|SEATTLE
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
|Jordan Smallwood
|WR
|ARLINGTON
|2
|2
|2
|26
|0
|Ryquell Armstead
|HB
|WASHINGTON
|2
|1
|2
|14
|0
|T.J. Hammonds
|HB
|SEATTLE
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Cam Sutton
|TE
|VEGAS
|2
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Dejoun Lee
|HB
|HOUSTON
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Charlie Taumoepeau
|TE
|SEATTLE
|2
|2
|2
|25
|0
|George Campbell
|WR
|ST LOUIS
|1
|1
|2
|11
|0
|Nate Becker
|TE
|ARLINGTON
|2
|2
|2
|10
|1
|Dontez Byrd
|WR
|ORLANDO
|1
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Jake Sutherland
|TE
|ST LOUIS
|2
|1
|2
|21
|0
|Ryan Becker
|TE
|ORLANDO
|2
|2
|2
|9
|0
|DeAndre Torrey
|HB
|VEGAS
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lance Lenoir Jr.
|WR
|ORLANDO
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jon Hilliman
|HB
|SANANTONIO
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Abram Smith
|HB
|WASHINGTON
|2
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Jequez Ezzard
|WR
|WASHINGTON
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Justin Smith
|WR
|HOUSTON
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jacques Patrick
|HB
|SANANTONIO
|2
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Garrett Owens
|HB
|HOUSTON
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Keith Ford
|HB
|ARLINGTON
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Travis Koontz
|TE
|VEGAS
|2
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Shaun Beyer
|TE
|ARLINGTON
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brycen Alleyne
|HB
|HOUSTON
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Jovani Haskins
|TE
|ST LOUIS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kelvin Taylor
|HB
|ORLANDO
|2
|1
|1
|-3
|0