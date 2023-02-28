 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

XFL receiving leaders, statistics through Week 2

We take a look at which XFL pass catchers lead the league in yards and receptions

By Chet Gresham
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Jahcour Pearson (3) runs after a catch during the Seattle Sea Dragons versus D.C. Defenders XFL football game on February 19, 2023 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 2 of the XFL is in the books, and it was another ho-hum week for big stats, as no receiver topped 78 receiving yards or five receptions. Both of those were of course the pass-happy Seattle Sea Dragons’ receivers. But, the Houston Roughnecks also continued their pass-centric ways and have plenty of receivers on the leader board.

Through two weeks the league’s No. 1 receiver is undoubtedly Jahcour Pearson of the Sea Dragons. He’s had two strong games and leads the league in targets with 20, receptions at 17, and receiving yards with 173, while catching one touchdown. Only three receivers have caught two touchdowns so far, Jeff Badet, Cody Latimer and Hakeem Butler.

The Top 4 target leaders are split between the Sea Dragons and Roughnecks’ pass catchers. If you go to Top 8 in targets, the Sea Dragons and Roughnecks have three receivers each in the Top 8. The non Seattle and Houston receivers with the most targets are Orlando’s Cody Latimer with 14, Vegas’ Jeff Badet at 11.

XFL receiving leaders, statistics through Week 2

Player Pos Team Gms Rec Tgt yds TD
Player Pos Team Gms Rec Tgt yds TD
Jahcour Pearson WR SEATTLE 2 16 20 173 1
Blake Jackson WR SEATTLE 2 13 17 78 0
Deontay Burnett WR HOUSTON 2 9 15 91 1
Cody Latimer WR ORLANDO 2 10 14 89 2
Jontre Kirklin WR HOUSTON 2 7 14 122 1
Sal Cannella TE ARLINGTON 2 11 12 108 0
Travell Harris WR HOUSTON 1 6 11 53 0
Josh Gordon WR SEATTLE 2 7 11 107 1
Jeff Badet WR VEGAS 2 8 11 87 2
Hakeem Butler WR ST LOUIS 2 7 10 96 2
Austin Proehl WR ST LOUIS 2 8 10 86 1
Alize Mack TE SANANTONIO 2 7 10 57 1
Andrew Jamiel WR ORLANDO 2 4 10 83 1
Marcell Ateman WR ST LOUIS 2 5 9 68 0
Martavis Bryant WR VEGAS 2 4 9 28 0
Josh Hammond WR WASHINGTON 2 4 9 38 0
Tyler Vaughns WR ARLINGTON 2 4 9 38 0
Jalen Tolliver WR SANANTONIO 2 7 9 91 1
De'Veon Smith HB ARLINGTON 2 6 8 47 0
Eli Rogers WR ORLANDO 2 5 8 48 1
Geronimo Allison WR VEGAS 2 4 8 41 0
Lucky Jackson WR WASHINGTON 2 6 8 42 0
Brandon Arconado WR ARLINGTON 2 5 8 49 0
Landen Akers WR SANANTONIO 1 7 7 35 0
Ethan Wolf TE WASHINGTON 2 4 7 33 0
Darece Roberson WR SANANTONIO 1 4 7 38 0
Mataeo Durant HB ST LOUIS 2 6 7 23 0
Jordan Veasy WR SEATTLE 2 3 7 30 1
Chris Blair WR WASHINGTON 2 4 7 40 0
Max Borghi HB HOUSTON 2 6 7 52 0
Charleston Rambo WR ORLANDO 2 5 7 26 0
JaVonta Payton WR ORLANDO 1 3 6 47 0
Darrius Shepherd WR ST LOUIS 2 4 6 16 0
Damion Willis WR SEATTLE 2 3 6 16 0
Mathew Sexton WR VEGAS 2 4 6 38 0
Logan Carter FB ORLANDO 2 3 6 10 0
Josh Malone WR WASHINGTON 2 1 6 18 0
Cinque Sweeting WR VEGAS 2 5 6 83 1
Lujuan Winningham WR ARLINGTON 2 1 5 4 1
Deddrick Thomas WR ORLANDO 2 2 5 42 0
Gary Jennings WR ST LOUIS 2 1 5 6 0
Deon Yelder TE SANANTONIO 2 4 5 42 1
Ben Putman WR HOUSTON 2 5 5 72 0
Fred Brown WR SANANTONIO 2 4 5 36 1
Cedric Byrd II WR HOUSTON 2 5 5 39 1
Kelvin McKnight WR SEATTLE 1 4 4 19 0
T.J. Vasher WR SANANTONIO 2 3 4 36 0
Nick Holley HB HOUSTON 2 1 4 5 1
Sean Modster WR ARLINGTON 2 3 4 10 0
Morgan Ellison HB SEATTLE 2 4 4 15 0
Stephen Guidry WR ORLANDO 1 2 4 2 0
Steven Mitchell Jr. WR ST LOUIS 1 2 3 8 0
Brian Hill HB ST LOUIS 1 3 3 26 0
Jah-Maine Martin HB ORLANDO 2 3 3 1 0
Travis Jonsen QB SANANTONIO 2 1 3 17 0
Kalen Ballage HB SANANTONIO 2 3 3 13 0
Brandon Dillon TE VEGAS 2 1 3 6 0
Kareem Walker HB ST LOUIS 2 3 3 17 0
John Lovett HB VEGAS 2 2 3 32 0
Rod Smith HB VEGAS 2 3 3 10 0
Juwan Green WR SEATTLE 2 1 3 4 0
Jordan Smallwood WR ARLINGTON 2 2 2 26 0
Ryquell Armstead HB WASHINGTON 2 1 2 14 0
T.J. Hammonds HB SEATTLE 2 1 2 5 0
Cam Sutton TE VEGAS 2 1 2 13 0
Dejoun Lee HB HOUSTON 2 1 2 4 0
Charlie Taumoepeau TE SEATTLE 2 2 2 25 0
George Campbell WR ST LOUIS 1 1 2 11 0
Nate Becker TE ARLINGTON 2 2 2 10 1
Dontez Byrd WR ORLANDO 1 2 2 11 0
Jake Sutherland TE ST LOUIS 2 1 2 21 0
Ryan Becker TE ORLANDO 2 2 2 9 0
DeAndre Torrey HB VEGAS 1 1 1 1 0
Lance Lenoir Jr. WR ORLANDO 1 0 1 0 0
Jon Hilliman HB SANANTONIO 2 0 1 0 0
Abram Smith HB WASHINGTON 2 1 1 15 0
Jequez Ezzard WR WASHINGTON 2 0 1 0 0
Justin Smith WR HOUSTON 1 0 1 0 0
Jacques Patrick HB SANANTONIO 2 1 1 9 0
Garrett Owens HB HOUSTON 2 0 1 0 0
Keith Ford HB ARLINGTON 2 0 1 0 0
Travis Koontz TE VEGAS 2 1 1 9 0
Shaun Beyer TE ARLINGTON 2 0 1 0 0
Brycen Alleyne HB HOUSTON 1 1 1 4 0
Jovani Haskins TE ST LOUIS 2 0 1 0 0
Kelvin Taylor HB ORLANDO 2 1 1 -3 0

More From DraftKings Nation