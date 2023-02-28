XFL receiving leaders, statistics through Week 2

Week 2 of the XFL is in the books, and it was another ho-hum week for big stats, as no receiver topped 78 receiving yards or five receptions. Both of those were of course the pass-happy Seattle Sea Dragons’ receivers. But, the Houston Roughnecks also continued their pass-centric ways and have plenty of receivers on the leader board.

Through two weeks the league’s No. 1 receiver is undoubtedly Jahcour Pearson of the Sea Dragons. He’s had two strong games and leads the league in targets with 20, receptions at 17, and receiving yards with 173, while catching one touchdown. Only three receivers have caught two touchdowns so far, Jeff Badet, Cody Latimer and Hakeem Butler.

The Top 4 target leaders are split between the Sea Dragons and Roughnecks’ pass catchers. If you go to Top 8 in targets, the Sea Dragons and Roughnecks have three receivers each in the Top 8. The non Seattle and Houston receivers with the most targets are Orlando’s Cody Latimer with 14, Vegas’ Jeff Badet at 11.