Report: Rays SP Tyler Glasnow to miss 6-8 weeks with oblique strain

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow will miss the beginning of the 2023 season with an oblique injury, per Marc Topkin. Glasnow’s MRI revealed a Grade 2 left oblique strain, which typically has a six to eight-week recovery period. This makes it likely that he will miss Opening Day on Thursday, March 30, and the first couple weeks of the regular season.

Glasnow missed the majority of the 2022 season recovering from Tommy John surgery that he had late in the 2021 season. He returned to the mound on September 28 against the Cleveland Guardians. Glasnow only logged one more appearance in the regular season and one in the postseason. The good news is that this injury isn’t with the surgically repaired elbow and is something different.

With a nearly two-month recovery period, Glasnow is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season. On the early side of the timeline, he could return after the first week or two, but on the latter end, would miss practically all of April. Regardless, when he returns to the rotation, Glasnow will slot back in as the No. 2 behind ace Shane McClanahan. The Tampa Bay rotation will include McClanahan, Jeffrey Springs, Drew Rasmussen and Zach Eflin to start the year. For that fifth spot, the Rays could call up prospect Taj Bradley or go with a veteran.