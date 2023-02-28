 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

XFL rushing leaders, statistics following Week 2

We take a look at which XFL running backs lead the league in yards and carries.

By Chet Gresham
DC Defenders v Vegas Vipers

Week 2 of the XFL is in the rearview mirror and it’s time to take a look at the rushing leaders heading into Week 3. The D.C. Defenders led the way in Week 2, as both Abram Smith and Ryquell Armstead had positive rushing games, while quarterbacks Jordan Ta’Amu and D’Eriq King also put up good rushing numbers in their win over Vegas. The Defenders had 42 rushing attempts to just 23 passing attempts with 11 completions. The run is their offense.

Kalen Ballage saw a big decline in his touches and he continued to not put up efficient numbers, but his running buddy Jacques Patrick did the same, as both averaged just 1.9 yards per carry.

The most efficient backs were Morgan Ellison, Abram Smith, Rod Smith, Jah-Maine Martin, as they all averaged over 5 yards per carry, which is better than last week. Unfortunately Smith and Ellison were the only backs with double digit carries.

De’Veon Smith was the most-used receiving back, as he caught 4-of-5 targets for 32 yards. Unfortunately his pass-blocking grade over at PFF was abysmal. Ellison and Mataeo Durant were next up with three receptions each, but overall the league continues to not target backs as much as many thought they might.

XFL rushing leaders, statistics for Week 2

Player Pos Team Gms Rush RuYds YPC TD Rec Tar RecYds Tchs
Player Pos Team Gms Rush RuYds YPC TD Rec Tar RecYds Tchs
Kalen Ballage HB SAN ANTONIO 2 35 104 3.0 0 3 3 13 38
Abram Smith HB WASHINGTON 2 23 100 4.3 1 1 1 15 24
Jah-Maine Martin HB ORLANDO 2 18 87 4.8 0 3 3 1 21
Ryquell Armstead HB WASHINGTON 2 22 87 4.0 0 1 2 14 23
Morgan Ellison HB SEATTLE 2 13 79 6.1 0 4 4 15 17
Jordan Ta'amu QB WASHINGTON 2 12 76 4.2 1 0 0 0 12
Max Borghi HB HOUSTON 2 20 69 3.5 2 6 7 52 26
Jacques Patrick HB SAN ANTONIO 2 21 60 2.9 0 1 1 9 22
Kelvin Taylor HB ORLANDO 2 13 59 4.5 0 1 1 -3 14
De'Veon Smith HB ARLINGTON 2 22 58 2.6 0 6 8 47 28
Brian Hill HB ST LOUIS 1 6 55 9.2 0 3 3 26 9
A.J. McCarron QB ST LOUIS 2 2 53 5.9 1 0 0 0 2
D'Eriq King QB WASHINGTON 2 10 49 4.5 2 0 0 0 10
Brenden Knox HB SEATTLE 2 15 47 3.1 1 0 0 0 15
Ben DiNucci QB SEATTLE 2 5 43 3.9 0 0 0 0 5
Cole McDonald QB HOUSTON 2 12 42 3.5 1 0 0 0 12
Rod Smith HB VEGAS 2 13 42 3.2 0 3 3 10 16
Keith Ford HB ARLINGTON 2 14 35 2.5 0 0 1 0 14
Mataeo Durant HB ST LOUIS 2 16 34 2.1 0 6 7 23 22
Jack Coan QB SAN ANTONIO 2 5 32 4.6 0 0 0 0 5
Dejoun Lee HB HOUSTON 2 9 31 3.4 0 1 2 4 10
Drew Plitt QB ARLINGTON 2 4 30 3.8 0 0 0 0 4
Kareem Walker HB ST LOUIS 2 9 28 3.1 0 3 3 17 12
Brett Hundley QB VEGAS 1 4 20 4.0 0 0 0 0 4
John Lovett HB VEGAS 2 8 19 2.4 0 2 3 32 10
Deondre Francois QB ORLANDO 1 1 14 3.5 0 0 0 0 1
DeAndre Torrey HB VEGAS 2 6 11 1.8 1 1 1 1 7
Brycen Alleyne HB HOUSTON 1 2 10 5.0 0 1 1 4 3
Deddrick Thomas WR ORLANDO 2 1 9 9.0 0 2 5 42 3
Luis Perez QB VEGAS 2 0 9 9.0 0 0 0 0 0
Paxton Lynch QB ORLANDO 2 1 9 4.5 0 0 0 0 1
Cinque Sweeting WR VEGAS 2 3 9 3.0 0 5 6 83 8
Jequez Ezzard WR WASHINGTON 2 1 3 3.0 0 0 1 0 1
Adrian Killins Jr. HB ARLINGTON 2 6 3 0.5 0 0 0 0 6
Garrett Owens HB HOUSTON 2 1 2 2.0 0 0 1 0 1
Michael Carrizosa K VEGAS 1 1 2 2.0 0 0 0 0 1
Landen Akers WR SAN ANTONIO 1 1 1 1.0 0 7 7 35 8
Jon Hilliman HB SAN ANTONIO 2 1 1 1.0 1 0 1 0 1
Brandon Silvers QB HOUSTON 2 2 -1 -0.3 0 0 0 0 2

