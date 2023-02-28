XFL rushing leaders, statistics following Week 2

Week 2 of the XFL is in the rearview mirror and it’s time to take a look at the rushing leaders heading into Week 3. The D.C. Defenders led the way in Week 2, as both Abram Smith and Ryquell Armstead had positive rushing games, while quarterbacks Jordan Ta’Amu and D’Eriq King also put up good rushing numbers in their win over Vegas. The Defenders had 42 rushing attempts to just 23 passing attempts with 11 completions. The run is their offense.

Kalen Ballage saw a big decline in his touches and he continued to not put up efficient numbers, but his running buddy Jacques Patrick did the same, as both averaged just 1.9 yards per carry.

The most efficient backs were Morgan Ellison, Abram Smith, Rod Smith, Jah-Maine Martin, as they all averaged over 5 yards per carry, which is better than last week. Unfortunately Smith and Ellison were the only backs with double digit carries.

De’Veon Smith was the most-used receiving back, as he caught 4-of-5 targets for 32 yards. Unfortunately his pass-blocking grade over at PFF was abysmal. Ellison and Mataeo Durant were next up with three receptions each, but overall the league continues to not target backs as much as many thought they might.