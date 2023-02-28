XFL passing leaders, statistics following Week 2

Week 2 of the XFL was a much better one for quarterback statistics as a whole. In Week 1 there were more interceptions than touchdown passes, but in Week 2 that trend reversed, with 12 TD passes to just three interceptions. That’s encouraging, as was the play of Jack Coan, AJ McCarron and Ben DinNucci.

Overall, the pass-happy teams are the Sea Dragons, Roughnecks, BattleHawks and Brahmas. The Brahmas are a surprise, as they appeared likely to be a run-first team, but the play of Jack Coan coupled with the rushing game getting shut down for the most part has them leaning into the passing game.

The Orlando Guardians are just awful, and have now thrown out three quarterbacks into the mix with poor results. The D.C. Defenders on the other hand have gone deeper into the run game as their QBs can’t throw the ball, but can run it. It looks like we will continue to see Jordan Ta’amu and D’Eriq King split work as rushing quarterbacks who maybe throw it a few times.

Brett Hundley came in for Luis Perez last week and was sacked three times on 22 drop backs. He only threw for 99 yards at 5.5 yards per attempt, but he did use his legs, rushing four times for 20 yards. Unfortunately he fumbled twice as well. It was an ugly game across the board, so hopefully next week we get to see Hundley all game against the Sea Dragons and hopefully on a professional looking field.