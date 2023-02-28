Updated look at Stanley Cup odds at the end of February

As spring approaches the NHL season is in its final sprint before the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Many of betting favorites have already boosted their rosters before the trade deadline and with 20+ games remaining before the start of the playoffs, the race for the Cup is officially on.

Stanley Cup odds, Feb. 28

The Boston Bruins, who are on an NHL-record pace for wins and points, remain the betting favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook at +475. The defending champion, Colorado Avalanche, are on a six-game winning streak and are second at +600. Tampa Bay Lightning, who have made the Cup Finals for the three straight years are at +1200.

The three teams that made the biggest moves at the deadline are also heavily in the mix. Toronto, who acquired Ryan O’Reilly from the St. Louis Blues and Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty from the Chicago Blackhawks, are up to +850. The New York Rangers, who just acquired Patrick Kane from the Blackhawks on Tuesday, have shot up to +1100. Across the bridge where the New Jersey Devils acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks over the weekend are up to +1300.