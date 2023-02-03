Full field for 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA TOUR continues its west coast stretch with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week, running from Thursday, February 2 through Sunday, February 5. Last year’s champion and runner-up, Tom Hoge and Jordan Spieth, return to the field, along with Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland.

The tournament will be played over three courses in Pebble Beach — Spyglass Hill, Monterrey Peninsula Country Club, and, of course, Pebble Beach Golf Course. This is a full-field tournament that will feature a cut after 54 holes on Saturday. Fitzpatrick enters as the favorite, with his odds set at +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The professional field is the main event, of course, but you may recognize some names from the amateur section, as well. NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen will find themselves in California this week, as will soccer star Gareth Bale and actors Bill Murray and Jason Bateman.

Here is the complete field, including the celebrity amateur partners, for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teeing off Saturday, February 4.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field