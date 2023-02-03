Full field for 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA TOUR continues its west coast stretch with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week, running from Thursday, February 2 through Sunday, February 5. Last year’s champion and runner-up, Tom Hoge and Jordan Spieth, return to the field, along with Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland.
The tournament will be played over three courses in Pebble Beach — Spyglass Hill, Monterrey Peninsula Country Club, and, of course, Pebble Beach Golf Course. This is a full-field tournament that will feature a cut after 54 holes on Saturday. Fitzpatrick enters as the favorite, with his odds set at +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The professional field is the main event, of course, but you may recognize some names from the amateur section, as well. NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen will find themselves in California this week, as will soccer star Gareth Bale and actors Bill Murray and Jason Bateman.
Here is the complete field, including the celebrity amateur partners, for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teeing off Saturday, February 4.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Field and Handicaps
|Pro
|Amateur
|Amateur Handicap
|Pro
|Amateur
|Amateur Handicap
|Ben Silverman
|Aaron Rodgers
|10
|Wesley Bryan
|Alex Smith
|7
|William McGirt
|Alfonso Ribeiro
|1
|Ben Martin
|Andrew Wilson
|12
|Sung Kang
|Andy Saperstein
|17
|Andrew Landry
|Annesley MacFarlane
|8
|Denny McCarthy
|Anthony Carano
|10
|Robby Shelton
|Anthony Noto
|15
|Kelly Kraft
|Artie Starrs
|0
|Andrew Putnam
|Barry Sternlicht
|9
|Joel Dahmen
|Ben Rector
|4
|Chesson Hadley
|Ben Sutton
|17
|Ben Crane
|Bill Dillard II
|12
|D.A. Points
|Bill Murray
|17
|Tom Hoge
|Brent Handler
|11
|Byeong Hun An
|Bret Baier
|3
|Marcel Siem
|Brian Ferris
|1
|Viktor Hovland
|Brian Niccol
|7
|Ryan Palmer
|Brian Roberts
|9
|Taylor Moore
|Brian White
|3
|Nick Watney
|Buster Posey
|5
|Maverick McNealy
|Carl Carande
|14
|Kevin Kisner
|Charles Kelley
|7
|Kyle Stanley
|Chris Baldwin
|18
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Chris O’Donnell
|8
|Chris Stroud
|Chris Solomon
|0
|Brendon Todd
|Chuck Robbins
|15
|Brandon Wu
|Condoleezza Rice
|16
|Michael Kim
|Dan Rose
|7
|Tano Goya
|Daniel Senft
|11
|MJ Daffue
|Darius Rucker
|8
|Austin Smotherman
|David Abeles
|3
|Matthew NeSmith
|David Beam
|18
|Richy Werenski
|David Dorman
|11
|Geoff Ogilvy
|David Fox
|16
|Carson Young
|David Gill
|5
|Anders Albertson
|David Kohler
|18
|Paul Haley II
|David Pearson
|10
|Thomas Detry
|Dermot Desmond
|9
|Henrik Norlander
|Dick Barrett
|7
|Peter Malnati
|Don Colleran
|11
|Eric Cole
|Doney Largey
|6
|Justin Suh
|Doug Mackenzie
|4
|Aaron Baddeley
|Doug York
|15
|Jonathan Byrd
|Ed Bastian
|13
|Kurt Kitayama
|Eddy Cue
|13
|Matthias Schwab
|Eduardo Azar
|12
|Nick Hardy
|Edward Herlihy
|11
|Scott Stallings
|Egon Durban
|10
|Erik Barnes
|Ellen Walsh
|14
|Kevin Chappell
|Eric Church
|15
|Doug Ghim
|Ernesto Bertarelli
|4
|Greyson Sigg
|Fin Ewing III
|12
|Martin Trainer
|Frank Quattrone
|12
|Harry Higgs
|Fred Perpall
|7
|Joseph Bramlett
|Gareth Bale
|2
|Max McGreevy
|Geoff Couch
|1
|Matt Kuchar
|Geoff Yang
|9
|Greg Chalmers
|George C. Zoley
|17
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|George Still
|9
|Seamus Power
|Gerry McManus
|14
|Trey Mullinax
|Giles Kibbe
|2
|Sean O'Hair
|Greg Johnson
|12
|Chad Ramey
|Greg Penner
|11
|Justin Lower
|Gregg Ontiveros
|12
|Camilo Villegas
|Harris Barton
|11
|Alex Smalley
|Heidi Ueberroth
|14
|Michael Gligic
|Hewitt Pate
|14
|Hank Lebioda
|Ian Loughran
|7
|Nate Lashley
|Jack Hollis
|18
|Jordan Spieth
|Jake Owen
|3
|Trevor Werbylo
|James Farrell
|5
|Justin Rose
|James Gorman
|16
|Luke Donald
|Jamie Sahara
|10
|Harrison Endycott
|Jason Bateman
|8
|Vincent Norrman
|Jason Sills
|11
|Grayson Murray
|Jeff Eldred
|0
|Dylan Wu
|Jerry Tarde
|11
|David Lingmerth
|Jerry Yang
|8
|Jimmy Walker
|Jim Crane
|4
|Charley Hoffman
|Jim Fish
|9
|Ben Griffin
|Jim Kavanaugh
|16
|Danny Willett
|Jimmy Dunne
|4
|Kevin Yu
|Jimmy Etheredge
|11
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Jin Roy Ryu
|12
|Jason Dufner
|Joe Kernen
|12
|Brent Grant
|Joe Lacob
|11
|Augusto Núñez
|Joe Lanning
|3
|Nico Echavarria
|John Amendola
|5
|RJ Manke
|John Chen
|18
|Sam Stevens
|John Murphy
|5
|Cody Gribble
|John Swigart
|0
|Keith Mitchell
|Josh Allen
|9
|Garrett Reband
|Josh Duhamel
|9
|Tyson Alexander
|Josh Isner
|0
|Davis Riley
|Josh Kroenke
|5
|Fabián Gómez
|Julie Frist
|7
|Callum Tarren
|Julie Wirth
|4
|Rory Sabbatini
|Ken Xie
|16
|Harry Hall
|Kira Dixon
|13
|Adam Schenk
|L. David Dube
|9
|Kevin Streelman
|Larry Fitzgerald
|6
|Beau Hossler
|Lukas Nelson
|7
|Ted Potter Jr.
|Lynn Moore Jr.
|10
|Lanto Griffin
|Macklemore
|15
|Russell Knox
|Marc Miller
|14
|Ryan Armour
|Mark Hoplamazian
|18
|Nick Taylor
|Matt Rose
|13
|Ryan Brehm
|Matthew Sidman
|12
|Austin Cook
|Michael McCallister
|8
|Doc Redman
|Michael Pena
|4
|Erik van Rooyen
|Michael Walrath
|3
|David Lipsky
|Michael Xie
|16
|Charles Porter
|Murray Demo
|4
|Cameron Percy
|Murray Lodge
|6
|Webb Simpson
|Nate Bargatze
|7
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Nate Taylor
|6
|Scott Harrington
|Neal Elattrache
|10
|Bill Haas
|Ned Lyerly
|11
|Trevor Cone
|Nicholas Miller
|15
|Ryan Moore
|Nick Westfall
|16
|Tom Johnson
|Nikesh Arora
|13
|Kevin Tway
|Pascal Grizot
|1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Pat Battle
|3
|Brandon Matthews
|Pat Monahan
|12
|Paul O'Hara
|Patrick Hamill
|10
|Andrew Novak
|Patrick Zalupski
|12
|Mark Hubbard
|Pau Gasol
|11
|Brian Stuard
|Peter Whitsett
|12
|Bo Van Pelt
|Phil Cox
|9
|Arjun Atwal
|Phil Wilmington
|9
|Adam Long
|Phillip McCrorie
|10
|Carl Yuan
|Ping Duan
|8
|Zecheng Dou
|Ray Romano
|16
|Scott Piercy
|Rich Templeton
|2
|Matti Schmid
|Rob Bertino
|15
|Kevin Roy
|Ron Rivera
|12
|Troy Merritt
|Ross Buchmueller
|5
|Brice Garnett
|Ryan Harrington
|15
|Zac Blair
|Ryan Smith
|2
|Garrick Higgo
|ScHoolboy Q Groovy
|12
|Scott Brown
|Scott Eastwood
|12
|Brian Gay
|Scott Rowe
|9
|Dean Burmester
|Seth Waugh
|9
|James Hahn
|Shantanu Narayen
|8
|Lucas Glover
|Stephen Mack
|7
|Philip Knowles
|Stephen Reyes
|5
|Austin Eckroat
|Steve Young
|13
|John Pak
|Stu Francis
|3
|Tommy Gainey
|Ted Ogawa
|13
|Robert Garrigus
|Terry Boudreaux
|10
|S.H. Kim
|Thomas Campbell
|12
|Will Gordon
|Thomas Dundon
|7
|Ben Taylor
|Thomas Keller
|16
|J.B. Holmes
|Todd Wagner
|9
|Taylor Pendrith
|Will Arnett
|15