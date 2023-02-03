 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

We look at the full field of pros and celebrity competitors for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The PGA TOUR continues its west coast stretch with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week, running from Thursday, February 2 through Sunday, February 5. Last year’s champion and runner-up, Tom Hoge and Jordan Spieth, return to the field, along with Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland.

The tournament will be played over three courses in Pebble Beach — Spyglass Hill, Monterrey Peninsula Country Club, and, of course, Pebble Beach Golf Course. This is a full-field tournament that will feature a cut after 54 holes on Saturday. Fitzpatrick enters as the favorite, with his odds set at +1100 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The professional field is the main event, of course, but you may recognize some names from the amateur section, as well. NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen will find themselves in California this week, as will soccer star Gareth Bale and actors Bill Murray and Jason Bateman.

Here is the complete field, including the celebrity amateur partners, for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teeing off Saturday, February 4.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Field and Handicaps

Ben Silverman Aaron Rodgers 10
Wesley Bryan Alex Smith 7
William McGirt Alfonso Ribeiro 1
Ben Martin Andrew Wilson 12
Sung Kang Andy Saperstein 17
Andrew Landry Annesley MacFarlane 8
Denny McCarthy Anthony Carano 10
Robby Shelton Anthony Noto 15
Kelly Kraft Artie Starrs 0
Andrew Putnam Barry Sternlicht 9
Joel Dahmen Ben Rector 4
Chesson Hadley Ben Sutton 17
Ben Crane Bill Dillard II 12
D.A. Points Bill Murray 17
Tom Hoge Brent Handler 11
Byeong Hun An Bret Baier 3
Marcel Siem Brian Ferris 1
Viktor Hovland Brian Niccol 7
Ryan Palmer Brian Roberts 9
Taylor Moore Brian White 3
Nick Watney Buster Posey 5
Maverick McNealy Carl Carande 14
Kevin Kisner Charles Kelley 7
Kyle Stanley Chris Baldwin 18
Kyle Westmoreland Chris O’Donnell 8
Chris Stroud Chris Solomon 0
Brendon Todd Chuck Robbins 15
Brandon Wu Condoleezza Rice 16
Michael Kim Dan Rose 7
Tano Goya Daniel Senft 11
MJ Daffue Darius Rucker 8
Austin Smotherman David Abeles 3
Matthew NeSmith David Beam 18
Richy Werenski David Dorman 11
Geoff Ogilvy David Fox 16
Carson Young David Gill 5
Anders Albertson David Kohler 18
Paul Haley II David Pearson 10
Thomas Detry Dermot Desmond 9
Henrik Norlander Dick Barrett 7
Peter Malnati Don Colleran 11
Eric Cole Doney Largey 6
Justin Suh Doug Mackenzie 4
Aaron Baddeley Doug York 15
Jonathan Byrd Ed Bastian 13
Kurt Kitayama Eddy Cue 13
Matthias Schwab Eduardo Azar 12
Nick Hardy Edward Herlihy 11
Scott Stallings Egon Durban 10
Erik Barnes Ellen Walsh 14
Kevin Chappell Eric Church 15
Doug Ghim Ernesto Bertarelli 4
Greyson Sigg Fin Ewing III 12
Martin Trainer Frank Quattrone 12
Harry Higgs Fred Perpall 7
Joseph Bramlett Gareth Bale 2
Max McGreevy Geoff Couch 1
Matt Kuchar Geoff Yang 9
Greg Chalmers George C. Zoley 17
Matthew Fitzpatrick George Still 9
Seamus Power Gerry McManus 14
Trey Mullinax Giles Kibbe 2
Sean O'Hair Greg Johnson 12
Chad Ramey Greg Penner 11
Justin Lower Gregg Ontiveros 12
Camilo Villegas Harris Barton 11
Alex Smalley Heidi Ueberroth 14
Michael Gligic Hewitt Pate 14
Hank Lebioda Ian Loughran 7
Nate Lashley Jack Hollis 18
Jordan Spieth Jake Owen 3
Trevor Werbylo James Farrell 5
Justin Rose James Gorman 16
Luke Donald Jamie Sahara 10
Harrison Endycott Jason Bateman 8
Vincent Norrman Jason Sills 11
Grayson Murray Jeff Eldred 0
Dylan Wu Jerry Tarde 11
David Lingmerth Jerry Yang 8
Jimmy Walker Jim Crane 4
Charley Hoffman Jim Fish 9
Ben Griffin Jim Kavanaugh 16
Danny Willett Jimmy Dunne 4
Kevin Yu Jimmy Etheredge 11
Seung-Yul Noh Jin Roy Ryu 12
Jason Dufner Joe Kernen 12
Brent Grant Joe Lacob 11
Augusto Núñez Joe Lanning 3
Nico Echavarria John Amendola 5
RJ Manke John Chen 18
Sam Stevens John Murphy 5
Cody Gribble John Swigart 0
Keith Mitchell Josh Allen 9
Garrett Reband Josh Duhamel 9
Tyson Alexander Josh Isner 0
Davis Riley Josh Kroenke 5
Fabián Gómez Julie Frist 7
Callum Tarren Julie Wirth 4
Rory Sabbatini Ken Xie 16
Harry Hall Kira Dixon 13
Adam Schenk L. David Dube 9
Kevin Streelman Larry Fitzgerald 6
Beau Hossler Lukas Nelson 7
Ted Potter Jr. Lynn Moore Jr. 10
Lanto Griffin Macklemore 15
Russell Knox Marc Miller 14
Ryan Armour Mark Hoplamazian 18
Nick Taylor Matt Rose 13
Ryan Brehm Matthew Sidman 12
Austin Cook Michael McCallister 8
Doc Redman Michael Pena 4
Erik van Rooyen Michael Walrath 3
David Lipsky Michael Xie 16
Charles Porter Murray Demo 4
Cameron Percy Murray Lodge 6
Webb Simpson Nate Bargatze 7
Satoshi Kodaira Nate Taylor 6
Scott Harrington Neal Elattrache 10
Bill Haas Ned Lyerly 11
Trevor Cone Nicholas Miller 15
Ryan Moore Nick Westfall 16
Tom Johnson Nikesh Arora 13
Kevin Tway Pascal Grizot 1
Dylan Frittelli Pat Battle 3
Brandon Matthews Pat Monahan 12
Paul O'Hara Patrick Hamill 10
Andrew Novak Patrick Zalupski 12
Mark Hubbard Pau Gasol 11
Brian Stuard Peter Whitsett 12
Bo Van Pelt Phil Cox 9
Arjun Atwal Phil Wilmington 9
Adam Long Phillip McCrorie 10
Carl Yuan Ping Duan 8
Zecheng Dou Ray Romano 16
Scott Piercy Rich Templeton 2
Matti Schmid Rob Bertino 15
Kevin Roy Ron Rivera 12
Troy Merritt Ross Buchmueller 5
Brice Garnett Ryan Harrington 15
Zac Blair Ryan Smith 2
Garrick Higgo ScHoolboy Q Groovy 12
Scott Brown Scott Eastwood 12
Brian Gay Scott Rowe 9
Dean Burmester Seth Waugh 9
James Hahn Shantanu Narayen 8
Lucas Glover Stephen Mack 7
Philip Knowles Stephen Reyes 5
Austin Eckroat Steve Young 13
John Pak Stu Francis 3
Tommy Gainey Ted Ogawa 13
Robert Garrigus Terry Boudreaux 10
S.H. Kim Thomas Campbell 12
Will Gordon Thomas Dundon 7
Ben Taylor Thomas Keller 16
J.B. Holmes Todd Wagner 9
Taylor Pendrith Will Arnett 15

