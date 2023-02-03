How to watch the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am via live online stream

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will feature a mixed group of top PGA TOUR golfers and amateur celebrities and non-golf athletes from Thursday, February 2 through Sunday, February 5. You might recognize some big names — Aaron Rodgers, Bill Murray, Pau Gasol, and Macklemore are just a few of the celebs joining the field this week.

The tournament is played across three courses — Spyglass Hill, Monterrey Peninsula Country Club, and Pebble Beach. There will be a cut after 54 holes on Saturday.

Matt Fitzpatrick is currently the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +1100.

To watch the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the AT&T 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

12:14 p.m. ET: Davis Riley and Wesley Bryan

12:25 p.m. ET: Justin Rose and Chad Ramey, Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3:00-6:00 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1:00-3:00 p.m. ET

CBS

3:00-7:00 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m.-7:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

1:00-3:00 p.m. ET

CBS

3:00-6:30 p.m. ET

10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET