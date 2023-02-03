Full list of tee times for Round 3 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

A rare PGA TOUR Saturday with 156 pro golfers still on the courses kicks off at 11:30 a.m. as the third round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tess off on the Monterey Peninsula in beautiful California.

With three courses being used for the celebrity-infused event, all players will complete 54 holes over the first three days before the usual cut of the top 65 and ties. The final round will be played only on the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links, with only the pros and the low 25 pro and amateur teams from the first three days of play.

If a pro golfer didn’t make the cut, but did make the pro-am top-25, they will play on Sunday, but will not be eligible for prize money or in contention as an individual.

The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET, and CBS takes over with Pebble Beach resident Jim Nantz on the call from 3-7 p.m. ET.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. Here are the featured groups for Saturday:

1:09 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer (Pebble Beach)

1:20 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Danny Willett (Pebble Beach)

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday, February 4: