Full list of tee times for Round 3 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

A rare PGA TOUR Saturday with 156 pro golfers still on the courses kicks off at 11:30 a.m. as the third round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tess off on the Monterey Peninsula in beautiful California.
With three courses being used for the celebrity-infused event, all players will complete 54 holes over the first three days before the usual cut of the top 65 and ties. The final round will be played only on the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links, with only the pros and the low 25 pro and amateur teams from the first three days of play.
If a pro golfer didn’t make the cut, but did make the pro-am top-25, they will play on Sunday, but will not be eligible for prize money or in contention as an individual.
The tournament gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. ET, and CBS takes over with Pebble Beach resident Jim Nantz on the call from 3-7 p.m. ET.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. Here are the featured groups for Saturday:
1:09 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer (Pebble Beach)
1:20 p.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Danny Willett (Pebble Beach)
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday, February 4:
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Course
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|11:30 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Doc Redman
|Taylor Pendrith
|11:30 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Troy Merritt
|William McGirt
|11:30 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Robert Garrigus
|Greg Chalmers
|11:30 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Max McGreevy
|Beau Hossler
|11:30 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Johnson
|Luke Donald
|11:30 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Crane
|Bill Haas
|11:41 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|D.A. Points
|Chris Stroud
|11:41 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Chesson Hadley
|Zac Blair
|11:41 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Brown
|J.B. Holmes
|11:41 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Streelman
|Webb Simpson
|11:41 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Trey Mullinax
|Will Gordon
|11:41 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Jason Dufner
|Russell Knox
|11:52 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Joel Dahmen
|Kevin Kisner
|11:52 AM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Thomas Detry
|Seamus Power
|11:52 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Long
|Andrew Putnam
|11:52 AM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Higgs
|Dylan Wu
|11:52 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Moore
|Jimmy Walker
|11:52 AM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|S.Y. Noh
|Kevin Tway
|12:03 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Roy
|Marcel Siem
|12:03 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Vincent Norrman
|Tyson Alexander
|12:03 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Anders Albertson
|S.H. Kim
|12:03 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Trevor Cone
|Andrew Novak
|12:03 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Trevor Werbylo
|Carson Young
|12:03 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|RJ Manke
|Justin Lower
|12:14 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|David Lingmerth
|Joseph Bramlett
|12:14 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Brandon Wu
|12:14 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Schenk
|Cameron Percy
|12:14 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Martin
|Michael Kim
|12:14 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Scott Stallings
|12:14 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Matthew NeSmith
|Greyson Sigg
|12:25 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Alex Smalley
|Mark Hubbard
|12:25 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Justin Suh
|Peter Malnati
|12:25 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Brian Gay
|Scott Piercy
|12:25 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Brehm
|Lucas Glover
|12:25 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Kyle Stanley
|Tom Hoge
|12:25 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Tommy Gainey
|Nate Lashley
|12:36 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Garrick Higgo
|Lanto Griffin
|12:36 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Cody Gribble
|Maverick McNealy
|12:36 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Hank Lebioda
|Martin Trainer
|12:36 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Cook
|Ryan Moore
|12:36 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Sean O'Hair
|Nick Watney
|12:36 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|David Lipsky
|Grayson Murray
|12:47 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|MJ Daffue
|Ben Silverman
|12:47 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Charles Porter
|Carl Yuan
|12:47 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Eric Cole
|Erik Barnes
|12:47 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Matti Schmid
|Paul O'Hara
|12:47 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Zecheng Dou
|Kyle Westmoreland
|12:47 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Paul Haley II
|Tano Goya
|12:58 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Chappell
|Keith Mitchell
|12:58 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Jonathan Byrd
|Charley Hoffman
|12:58 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Doug Ghim
|12:58 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Byeong Hun An
|Brent Grant
|12:58 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Riley
|Wesley Bryan
|12:58 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Sung Kang
|Arjun Atwal
|1:09 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Jordan Spieth
|Ryan Palmer
|1:09 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Henrik Norlander
|Dylan Frittelli
|1:09 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Rory Sabbatini
|Aaron Baddeley
|1:09 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Fabián Gómez
|Andrew Landry
|1:09 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Justin Rose
|Chad Ramey
|1:09 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Denny McCarthy
|Richy Werenski
|1:20 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Viktor Hovland
|Danny Willett
|1:20 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|Camilo Villegas
|Erik van Rooyen
|1:20 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Brice Garnett
|Brian Stuard
|1:20 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Bo Van Pelt
|Nick Taylor
|1:20 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Philip Knowles
|1:20 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Kelly Kraft
|1:31 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Matt Kuchar
|1:31 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|James Hahn
|Brendon Todd
|1:31 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Smotherman
|Matthias Schwab
|1:31 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Taylor
|Harry Hall
|1:31 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Griffin
|Robby Shelton
|1:31 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Nick Hardy
|1:42 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 1
|Garett Reband
|Harrison Endycott
|1:42 PM
|Pebble Beach
|Tee No. 10
|John Pak
|Dean Burmester
|1:42 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 1
|Augusto Núñez
|Nico Echavarria
|1:42 PM
|Spyglass Hill
|Tee No. 10
|Brandon Matthews
|Austin Eckroat
|1:42 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Callum Tarren
|1:42 PM
|Monterey Peninsula
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Stevens
|Kevin Yu