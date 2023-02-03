Breaking down the weather forecast for Busch Light Clash at LA Memorial Coliseum

The 2023 NASCAR season will officially get underway on Sunday, February 19. There will be an exhibition race on Sunday, February 5 to kick off the season. The 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will take place at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Qualifying will begin on Saturday, February 4 and continue on Sunday before the race gets started at 8 p.m. ET.

The weather for Saturday’s practice and qualifying race looks great! With the time difference, the action will get started late afternoon, so it won’t be cool enough to affect the cars. Sunday’s weather looks good as well, if it can stay dry.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this weekend in Los Angeles, California, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always, with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, February 4

Hi 68°, Low 50°: Mostly sunny, 3% chance of rain

6 p.m. ET, Practice (Groups 1, 2 and 3)

8:30 p.m. ET, Qualifying

Sunday February 5

Hi 65°, Low 51°: Variably cloudy with a shower, 40% chance of rain

5 p.m. ET, Qualifying heat No. 1

5:15 p.m. ET, Qualifying heat No. 2

5:30 p.m. ET, Qualifying heat No. 3

5:45 p.m. ET, Qualifying heat No. 4

6:10 p.m. ET, Last-chance qualifying race No. 1

6:35 p.m. ET, Last-chance qualifying race No. 2

8 p.m. ET, Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (150 laps, 37.5 miles)