Full undercard for Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson junior lightweight title fight

The vacant WBO 130 lb. junior lightweight title is on the line as Emanuel Navarrete (36-1) and Liam Wilson (11-1) face off on Friday, February 3. The fight will take place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

ESPN will broadcast the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET with the main event fight expected to start around 12 a.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+.

Navarrete is a -1200 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Navarrete first claimed the vacant WBO junior featherweight belt in 2018, defeating Isaac Dogboe. He defended that belt five times successfully before moving up to the featherweight class. In 2020, he captured the vacant WBO title with a win over Ruben Villa. He is a heavy hitting power puncher, as 30 of 36 wins have come via knockout.

Wilson is a big underdog at +700, is coming off an unanimous decision win over Matias Rudas that earned him the WBO International junior lightweight title. Despite being counted out, Wilson is striving to become the next big name in Australian boxing. Wilson had had seven months since his bout with Rudas and will be looking to add another impressive win to his resume.

The undercard features some fairly lopsided matchups. Heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. is a -8000 favorite over James Bryant and middleweight Nico Ali Walsh is a -6000 favorite over Eduardo Ayala. The closest odds see junior welterweight Arnold Barboza Jr. as a -575 favorite over Jose Pedraza.

Full Card for Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)

Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KO) vs Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KO), 12 rounds, for vacant WBO junior lightweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr. (27-0, 10 KO) vs Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Richard Torrez Jr. (4-0, 4 KO) vs James Bryant (6-2, 4 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 pm ET)