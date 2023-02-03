Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson fight time, live stream, more for junior lightweight title bout

The 130-pound division gets a Friday night spotlight on the World Wide Leader. Emanuel Navarrete (36-1) and Liam Wilson (11-1) face off for the vacant WBO title in a fight taking place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson
ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET with the main event fight expected to start around 12 a.m. ET. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.
Odds for Navarrete vs. Wilson
Navarrete is a -1200 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -280 to win by KO, TKO, or DQ. He started his career in the flyweight division but earned his first major championship in the junior featherweight class. He won a unanimous decision over Isaac Dogboe in 2018 to claim the vacant WBO. He made five successful defenses before moving up to featherweight in 2020. He won a unanimous decision over Ruben Villa that year to claim WBO title. He has not lost since a four-round flyweight loss in 2012.
Wilson is a sizable underdog at +700 with his best winning odds a stoppage at +1200. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Matias Rudas to claim the WBO International 130-pound title. He suffered his first loss in July 2021 when Joe Noynay stunned him with a fifth-round TKO win. He avenged that loss the following March with a second-round knockout Noynay ahead of the win over Rudas.
Full Card for Navarrete vs. Wilson
Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)
- Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KO) vs Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KO), 12 rounds, for vacant WBO junior lightweight title
- Arnold Barboza Jr. (27-0, 10 KO) vs Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
- Richard Torrez Jr. (4-0, 4 KO) vs James Bryant (6-2, 4 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 pm ET)
- Andres Cortes (18-0, 10 KO) vs Luis Melendez (17-2, 13 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
- Nico Ali Walsh (7-0, 5 KO) vs Eduardo Ayala (9-2-1, 3 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
- Lindolfo Delgado (16-0, 13 KO) vs Clarence Booth (21-6, 13 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
- Emiliano Vargas (2-0, 2 KO) vs Francisco Duque (1-1, 0 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds