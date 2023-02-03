 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson fight time, live stream, more for junior lightweight title bout

Emanuel Navarrete and Liam Wilson are set to face off in the ring on Friday, February 3 in a junior lightweight title bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By Mike Turay

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson - Final Press Conference Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

The 130-pound division gets a Friday night spotlight on the World Wide Leader. Emanuel Navarrete (36-1) and Liam Wilson (11-1) face off for the vacant WBO title in a fight taking place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson

ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET with the main event fight expected to start around 12 a.m. ET. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Odds for Navarrete vs. Wilson

Navarrete is a -1200 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -280 to win by KO, TKO, or DQ. He started his career in the flyweight division but earned his first major championship in the junior featherweight class. He won a unanimous decision over Isaac Dogboe in 2018 to claim the vacant WBO. He made five successful defenses before moving up to featherweight in 2020. He won a unanimous decision over Ruben Villa that year to claim WBO title. He has not lost since a four-round flyweight loss in 2012.

Wilson is a sizable underdog at +700 with his best winning odds a stoppage at +1200. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Matias Rudas to claim the WBO International 130-pound title. He suffered his first loss in July 2021 when Joe Noynay stunned him with a fifth-round TKO win. He avenged that loss the following March with a second-round knockout Noynay ahead of the win over Rudas.

Full Card for Navarrete vs. Wilson

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)

  • Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KO) vs Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KO), 12 rounds, for vacant WBO junior lightweight title
  • Arnold Barboza Jr. (27-0, 10 KO) vs Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Richard Torrez Jr. (4-0, 4 KO) vs James Bryant (6-2, 4 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 pm ET)

  • Andres Cortes (18-0, 10 KO) vs Luis Melendez (17-2, 13 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Nico Ali Walsh (7-0, 5 KO) vs Eduardo Ayala (9-2-1, 3 KO), middleweights, 6 rounds
  • Lindolfo Delgado (16-0, 13 KO) vs Clarence Booth (21-6, 13 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Emiliano Vargas (2-0, 2 KO) vs Francisco Duque (1-1, 0 KO), lightweights, 4 rounds

More From DraftKings Nation