Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson fight time, live stream, more for junior lightweight title bout

The 130-pound division gets a Friday night spotlight on the World Wide Leader. Emanuel Navarrete (36-1) and Liam Wilson (11-1) face off for the vacant WBO title in a fight taking place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson

ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET with the main event fight expected to start around 12 a.m. ET. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Odds for Navarrete vs. Wilson

Navarrete is a -1200 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -280 to win by KO, TKO, or DQ. He started his career in the flyweight division but earned his first major championship in the junior featherweight class. He won a unanimous decision over Isaac Dogboe in 2018 to claim the vacant WBO. He made five successful defenses before moving up to featherweight in 2020. He won a unanimous decision over Ruben Villa that year to claim WBO title. He has not lost since a four-round flyweight loss in 2012.

Wilson is a sizable underdog at +700 with his best winning odds a stoppage at +1200. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Matias Rudas to claim the WBO International 130-pound title. He suffered his first loss in July 2021 when Joe Noynay stunned him with a fifth-round TKO win. He avenged that loss the following March with a second-round knockout Noynay ahead of the win over Rudas.

Full Card for Navarrete vs. Wilson

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)

Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KO) vs Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KO), 12 rounds, for vacant WBO junior lightweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr. (27-0, 10 KO) vs Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

Richard Torrez Jr. (4-0, 4 KO) vs James Bryant (6-2, 4 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 pm ET)