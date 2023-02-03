Going over events for Skills Competition at 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Before the NHL presents its 67th All-Star Game on Saturday, the players will have a chance to show off their individual skills Friday in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. The competition will take play at FLA Live Arena on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. There are eight events this, including three new ones that will take place outdoors.

NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition

New Events

Splash Shot: Eight shooters (two from each division) will try to hit targets to activate dunk tanks for their opponents. Event will be held out at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Pitch n’ Puck: This combines NHL players two favorite sports, hockey and golf. Six players will play a par-4 with an island green. Lowest score wins with longest drive providing the tiebreaker.

Tendy Tandem: The goalies get to shoot in this event. They will work together to showcase shooting skills. The better they shoot the puck, the fewer attackers they will have to face in the shooting round.

Returning events

Fastest Skater: The league’s fastest skaters compete on a timed one-time trip around the oval. Last year St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou won with a time of 13.550 seconds.

Hardest Shot: All-Stars fire pucks from the point to try and record the hardest slap shot. Last year Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman won with a shot of 103.2 MPH.

Breakaway Challenge: Players get to show off their best moves against the top goalies in the game. Last year Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was a surprise winner.

Accuracy Shooting: Players take aim at four targets around the goal with the fastest to hit all four declared the winner. Last year Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebatian Aho didn’t miss and finished with a time of 10.937.

Save Streak: The goalies battle to see who can rack up the most consecutive saves during the breakaway challenge. Last year Atlantic division goalies Andrei Vasilevskiy (Lightning) and Jack Campbell (Toronto Maple Leafs) won with nine straight saves.