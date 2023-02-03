How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 22

The English Premier League continues on into Matchday 22 this weekend as Arsenal continue to occupy the top spot in the table. Manchester City have been slowly closing the gap as they’re just five points behind the league leaders, while Newcastle and Manchester United are tied at 39 points to round out the top four.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Matchday 22 will be headlined by Tottenham taking on Manchester City on Sunday morning, with kickoff set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Tottenham sit in fifth place with 36 points, just nine points behind City, and will look for a huge win to keep up with the teams in the top four. Man City have won their last two EPL outings while Tottenham are coming off a 1-0 win over Fulham last week.

Chelsea will square off against Fulham to kick off the weekend, with the action getting started at 3 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon. The Blues have been in somewhat of a tailspin lately, winning just one of their last five matches in EPL play as they’ve been dealing with a plethora of injuries and absences. A win for Chelsea would see them jump ahead of seventh-place Fulham and could get them right back into the conversation further up the table.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 22 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 22 schedule

Friday, February 3

Chelsea vs. Fulham - 3 p.m. ET, USA

Saturday, February 4

Everton vs. Arsenal - 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Wolverhampton vs. Liverpool - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City - 10 a.m. ET, USA

Brentford vs. Southampton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Brighton vs. Bournemouth - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Newcastle vs. West Ham - 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, February 5

Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds - 9 a.m. ET, USA

Tottenham vs. Manchester City - 11:30 a.m ET, NBC