2023 NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition schedule, participants

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will take place on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET from the home of the Florida Panthers in Sunrise. This year there are a few different competitions as well as some old returning ones. Here we’ll go over the events and participants for the skills comp.

There will be a few celebrity judges, including Dylan Playfair from Hulu’s Letterkenny and Adam DiMarco from The White Lotus on HBO. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who make up The Street Profits tag team in the WWE as well as tennis star Victoria Azarenka will be judges.

Splash Shot: Eight shooters (two from each division) will try to hit targets to activate dunk tanks for their opponents. Event will be held out at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Sidney Crosby, PIT

Nathan MacKinnon, COL

Mikko Rantanen, COL

Cale Makar, COL

Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Adam Fox, NYR

Brady Tkachuk, OTT

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Pitch n’ Puck: This combines NHL players two favorite sports, hockey and golf. Six players will play a par-4 with an island green. Lowest score wins with longest drive providing the tiebreaker.

Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ

Clayton Keller, ARI

Jason Robertson, DAL

Nick Suzuki, MTL

Tendy Tandem: The goalies get to shoot in this event. They will work together to showcase shooting skills. The better they shoot the puck, the fewer attackers they will have to face in the shooting round. The following will serve as shooters for the event: Alex Carpenter, Hilary Knight, Emily Clark, Rebecca Johnston, Sarah Nurse.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

Juuse Saros, NSH

Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Stuart Skinner, EDM

Ilya Sorokin, NYI

Logan Thompson, VGK

Linus Ullmark, BOS

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

Returning events

Fastest Skater: The league’s fastest skaters compete on a timed one-time trip around the oval. Last year St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou won with a time of 13.550 seconds.

Dylan Larkin, DET

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

Cale Makar, COL

Chandler Stephenson, VGK

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR

Hardest Shot: All-Stars fire pucks from the point to try and record the hardest slap shot. Last year Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman won with a shot of 103.2 MPH.

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

Seth Jones, CHI

Josh Morrissey, WPG

Alex Ovechkin, WAS

Elias Pettersson, VAN

Breakaway Challenge: Players get to show off their best moves against the top goalies in the game. Last year Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was a surprise winner.

Guest goalie: Roberto Luongo

Mitchell Marner, TOR

Alex Ovechkin, WSH/Sidney Crosby, PIT (together)

David Pastrnak, BOS

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Accuracy Shooting: Players take aim at four targets around the goal with the fastest to hit all four declared the winner. Last year Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebatian Aho didn’t miss and finished with a time of 10.937.

Aleksander Barkov, FLA

Leon Draisaitl, EDM

Kevin Hayes, PHI

Jack Hughes, NJD

Nazem Kadri, CGY

Nikita Kucherov, TBL

Connor McDavid, EDM

Brock Nelson, NYI

Artemi Panarin, NYR

Vladimir Tarasenko, STL