2023 NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition schedule, participants

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will take place on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET from the home of the Florida Panthers in Sunrise. This year there are a few different competitions as well as some old returning ones. Here we’ll go over the events and participants for the skills comp.
There will be a few celebrity judges, including Dylan Playfair from Hulu’s Letterkenny and Adam DiMarco from The White Lotus on HBO. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, who make up The Street Profits tag team in the WWE as well as tennis star Victoria Azarenka will be judges.
Splash Shot: Eight shooters (two from each division) will try to hit targets to activate dunk tanks for their opponents. Event will be held out at Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Sidney Crosby, PIT
Nathan MacKinnon, COL
Mikko Rantanen, COL
Cale Makar, COL
Igor Shesterkin, NYR
Adam Fox, NYR
Brady Tkachuk, OTT
Matthew Tkachuk, FLA
Pitch n’ Puck: This combines NHL players two favorite sports, hockey and golf. Six players will play a par-4 with an island green. Lowest score wins with longest drive providing the tiebreaker.
Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ
Clayton Keller, ARI
Jason Robertson, DAL
Nick Suzuki, MTL
Tendy Tandem: The goalies get to shoot in this event. They will work together to showcase shooting skills. The better they shoot the puck, the fewer attackers they will have to face in the shooting round. The following will serve as shooters for the event: Alex Carpenter, Hilary Knight, Emily Clark, Rebecca Johnston, Sarah Nurse.
Connor Hellebuyck, WPG
Juuse Saros, NSH
Igor Shesterkin, NYR
Stuart Skinner, EDM
Ilya Sorokin, NYI
Logan Thompson, VGK
Linus Ullmark, BOS
Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL
Returning events
Fastest Skater: The league’s fastest skaters compete on a timed one-time trip around the oval. Last year St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou won with a time of 13.550 seconds.
Dylan Larkin, DET
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
Cale Makar, COL
Chandler Stephenson, VGK
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR
Hardest Shot: All-Stars fire pucks from the point to try and record the hardest slap shot. Last year Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman won with a shot of 103.2 MPH.
Rasmus Dahlin, BUF
Seth Jones, CHI
Josh Morrissey, WPG
Alex Ovechkin, WAS
Elias Pettersson, VAN
Breakaway Challenge: Players get to show off their best moves against the top goalies in the game. Last year Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was a surprise winner.
Guest goalie: Roberto Luongo
Mitchell Marner, TOR
Alex Ovechkin, WSH/Sidney Crosby, PIT (together)
David Pastrnak, BOS
Matthew Tkachuk, FLA
Accuracy Shooting: Players take aim at four targets around the goal with the fastest to hit all four declared the winner. Last year Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebatian Aho didn’t miss and finished with a time of 10.937.
Aleksander Barkov, FLA
Leon Draisaitl, EDM
Kevin Hayes, PHI
Jack Hughes, NJD
Nazem Kadri, CGY
Nikita Kucherov, TBL
Connor McDavid, EDM
Brock Nelson, NYI
Artemi Panarin, NYR
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL