How to watch the 2023 NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition

Before the NHL’s All-Stars split up by division and battle each other in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, they will head to FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida to show off their individual skills. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will have eight events, including three new events specific to this year’s location.

2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition live stream

Date: Friday, February 3

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

The three new events for this year’s skills competition will utilize Fort Lauderdale Beach, just a few minutes away from the arena.

Splash Shot: Eight shooters (two from each division) will try to hit targets to activate dunk tanks for their opponents. Event will be held out at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Pitch n’ Puck: This combines NHL players two favorite sports, hockey and golf. Six players will play a par-4 with an island green. Lowest score wins with longest drive providing the tiebreaker.

Tendy Tandem: The goalies get to shoot in this event. They will work together to showcase shooting skills. The better they shoot the puck, the fewer attackers they will have to face in the shooting round.

Returning events

The traditional skills competition events will be held at FLA Live Arena.

Fastest Skater: The league’s fastest skaters compete on a timed one-time trip around the oval. Last year St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou won with a time of 13.550 seconds.

Hardest Shot: All-Stars fire pucks from the point to try and record the hardest slap shot. Last year Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman won with a shot of 103.2 MPH.

Breakaway Challenge: Players get to show off their best moves against the top goalies in the game. Last year Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was a surprise winner.

Accuracy Shooting: Players take aim at four targets around the goal with the fastest to hit all four declared the winner. Last year Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebatian Aho didn’t miss and finished with a time of 10.937.

Save Streak: The goalies battle to see who can rack up the most consecutive saves during the breakaway challenge. Last year Atlantic division goalies Andrei Vasilevskiy (Lightning) and Jack Campbell (Toronto Maple Leafs) won with nine straight saves.