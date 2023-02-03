The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, February 4 at the home of the Florida Panthers, the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. ABC will have the live broadcast starting at 3 p.m. ET while ESPN+ will handle the live stream.
The format of the game is a 3-on-3 single-game elimination tournament pitting the NHL’s four divisions against each other. Oddsmakers are giving the Central and Atlantic divisions a slight edge over the Pacific and Metropolitan divisions to win the event. The Metropolitan has won the tournament three times (2017, 2019, 2022) and the Pacific has won it three times (2016, 2018, 2020). The Central and Atlantic have never won it.
2023 NHL All-Star Game odds
Overall odds to win (from DraftKings Sportsbook)
Central +250
Atlantic +250
Pacific +300
Metropolitan +300
Head-to-head odds
Central: -125
Pacific: +105
Atlantic: -120
Metropolitan: +100