2023 NHL All-Star Game odds

We go over the odds for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Florida.

By nafselon76
NHL: NHL All-Star Game Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, February 4 at the home of the Florida Panthers, the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. ABC will have the live broadcast starting at 3 p.m. ET while ESPN+ will handle the live stream.

The format of the game is a 3-on-3 single-game elimination tournament pitting the NHL’s four divisions against each other. Oddsmakers are giving the Central and Atlantic divisions a slight edge over the Pacific and Metropolitan divisions to win the event. The Metropolitan has won the tournament three times (2017, 2019, 2022) and the Pacific has won it three times (2016, 2018, 2020). The Central and Atlantic have never won it.

Overall odds to win (from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Central +250
Atlantic +250
Pacific +300
Metropolitan +300

Head-to-head odds

Central: -125
Pacific: +105

Atlantic: -120
Metropolitan: +100

