The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, February 4 at the home of the Florida Panthers, the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. ABC will have the live broadcast starting at 3 p.m. ET while ESPN+ will handle the live stream.

The format of the game is a 3-on-3 single-game elimination tournament pitting the NHL’s four divisions against each other. Oddsmakers are giving the Central and Atlantic divisions a slight edge over the Pacific and Metropolitan divisions to win the event. The Metropolitan has won the tournament three times (2017, 2019, 2022) and the Pacific has won it three times (2016, 2018, 2020). The Central and Atlantic have never won it.

2023 NHL All-Star Game odds

Overall odds to win (from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Central +250

Atlantic +250

Pacific +300

Metropolitan +300

Head-to-head odds

Central: -125

Pacific: +105

Atlantic: -120

Metropolitan: +100