Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Emanuel Navarrete (36-1) and Liam Wilson (11-1) face off on Friday, February 3 in a lightweight title bout. The vacant WBO title is on the line in an ESPN card taking place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The preliminary card airs on ESPN+ and the main card airs on ESPN.

Navarette is making his debut in the junior lightweight class and looks to earn a major title in a third weight class. He first claimed a junior featherweight title in 2018 and then moved up to claim a featherweight title in 2020. Wilson has been fighting in the junior lightweight class for much of his career. He’s coming off a June win over Matias Carlos that earned him the vacant WBO International title.

Navarrete is a -1600 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Wilson is a +800 underdog. The favored winning method is a Navarrete stoppage at -280. That’s followed by a Navarrette decision at +320. A Wilson stoppage is +1200 and a Wilson decision is +1600.

We’ll be provided live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring below.

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson round-by-round results

