Picks, predictions for Yale vs. Harvard on Friday, February 3

The Yale Bulldogs will hit the road to play the Harvard Crimson on Friday night from Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The game will get started at 5:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNU and ESPN+.

Yale vs. Harvard odds

Spread: Yale -3

Over/Under: 132

Moneyline: Yale -155, Harvard +135

Yale (14-6, 4-3 Ivy) brings a three-game winning streak into February, coming off an 87-65 home victory over the Princeton Tigers last Saturday as John Poulakidas scored a game-high 19 points, knocking down 5-of-6 shot from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs rate 82nd in KenPom with similarly rated adjusted efficiencies on both ends of the floor.

Harvard (12-9, 3-4 Ivy) lost two of its last three games including an 83-68 loss to the Penn Quakers despite Chris Ledlum going for 21 points. The Crimson lost to the Bulldogs on the road last month 58-54, and they will enter Friday night rated 155th in KenPom. Harvard is led by a defense that rates 82nd in adjusted efficiency, but its struggles come on offense where it rates 258th.

My college hoops picks went 3-0 last night and hit on seven games in a row over the last couple days, so hop on board the winners while they’re hot and side with the under in his spot. Both programs haven’t played since Saturday, and full effort will be given on every possession in a rivalry game. The biggest strength in this game is the Harvard defense, and the biggest weakness is the Harvard offense. Neither team likes to push the pace as the Crimson rate 261st in adjusted tempo with the Bulldogs entering the night 252nd.