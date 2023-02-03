Picks, predictions for Boise State vs. San Diego State on Friday, February 3

The No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs will host the Boise State Broncos on Friday night from Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. The game is set to tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Boise State vs. San Diego State odds

Spread: San Diego State -5.5

Over/Under: 134.5

Moneyline: SDSU -245, BSU +205

Boise State (18-5, 8-2 Mountain West) won eight of nine games in January and will bring a three-game winning streak into this contest following a 59-52 road win over the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday night as Max Rice scored 22 points with seven rebounds. Starters Naje Smith (leg) and Marcus Shaver Jr. (ankle) left that contest, so check injury reports to see whether either will be available. The KenPom numbers like the Broncos as they rate 25th overall with the ninth-best defense in adjusted efficiency, though they will enter rated 90th on the offensive end.

San Diego State (17-5, 8-2 Mountain West) had a four-game winning streak ended earlier this week with a 75-66 road loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack as Matt Bradley led the way with 16 points to lead the team. The Aztecs rate 28th overall in KenPom, and they’re a balanced team with similar ratings in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the floor.

The Pick: San Diego State -5.5

This number is being impacted by the uncertainty of Smith and Shaver, but let’s go with San Diego State regardless of their statuses. I love betting on teams returning home after a loss, and that’s what the Aztecs bring into Friday night. When you combine that factor with the potential of Boise State being without two starters or simply being limited with their injuries, the Aztecs are the play. My college hoops bets have been successful in each of the last seven picks and assuming this winning streak lasts forever, San Diego State will cover this number.