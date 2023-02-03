Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, February 3

We’ve got eight games on Friday’s NBA slate, which means a strong selection of player props available for bettors to target. Here’s our favorite props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pascal Siakam over 25.5 points vs. Rockets (-135)

The Raptors are in free fall and could be blowing everything up but Siakam is one player they likely aren’t parting with. The forward was just snubbed from the All-Star game and should take out his frustrations on a bad Rockets team. Siakam has been in a bit of a slump lately but this is the spot for him to bounce back and go over this line.

Domantas Sabonis over 8.5 assists vs. Pacers (+100)

Sabonis has gone well under this line in four straight games, but hit the over in three games in a row prior to this recent slump. With De’Aaron Fox out tonight, look for Sabonis to be more a creator in this offense as he takes on his former team. The big man just got named an All-Star for the first time in his career and he should have a strong showing Friday.

Jayson Tatum over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Suns (-160)

There’s not much value here for Tatum but the likelihood of him hitting this number is high. The Celtics forward has canned 3+ triples six of his last eight games, including the last game where he connected from deep seven times. The Suns have been a league average team when it comes to defending the three-point line, which bodes well for Tatum on this prop.