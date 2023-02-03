NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, February 3

The Friday night NBA schedule will feature eight games on the docket and that presents plenty of opportunities for you to boost your DFS lineups with savvy value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards, $5,000

Avdija is riding the line of value plays at $5,000 and this may be one of the last times you could get him in your lineup for this price. He has been consistently clocking over 30 minutes a game as of late and has logged four straight games where he has earned DFS users at least 31 fantasy points. His 25 points and nine rebounds against the Spurs on Monday earned managers 41.75 points and he absolutely should be on your radar tonight.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings, $4,800

Monk got well above his season average in DFS against the San Antonio on Wednesday, dropping 22 points, five assists, three rebounds, and three steals to earn 39.25 fantasy points. With De’Aaron Fox sitting out of tonight’s game against the Pacers, there’s an opportunity for Monk to put up similar numbers. Add him to you lineups.

Malik Beasley, Utah Jazz, $4,700

Beasley has been a consistent presence for DFS users this season as he’s consistently logging roughly 30 minutes a game for the Jazz. Putting up 13.6 points and 3.5 rebounds a night, he’s averaging 23.6 fantasy points per game and those numbers have been helped by him draining in the ballpark of three threes per contest as of late. Take a flyer on him tonight as the Jazz battle the Hawks.