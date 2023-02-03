Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Pacers on Friday

Tonight’s NBA schedule will feature the Sacramento Kings continuing their seven-game road trip when battling the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET.

Sacramento (29-21) has won two straight to maintain its third-place spot in the Western Conference standings and last took down San Antonio in a 119-109 victory Wednesday. Both teams shot over 53% from the field in this contest but the Kings were able to establish a lead in the second quarter and maintain it for the rest of the game. Domantas Sabonis provided 34 points and 11 rebounds while All-Star Game snub De’Aaron Fox also put up a double-double with 31 points and 10 assists. Fox will not suit up for Sacramento tonight for personal reasons.

Indiana (24-29) has now dropped 11 of its last 12 games and was edged by the Lakers in a 112-111 loss last night. The Pacers entered the fourth quarter with a 12-point lead before L.A. stormed back, pulling ahead by way of an Anthony Davis jumper with 35.1 seconds left. Newly christened All-Star Tyrese Haliburton returned from a 10-game injury absence and delivered 26 points and 12 assists in the loss.

Sacramento enters this game as a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 235.5.

Kings vs. Pacers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -3

Sacramento has been the second-best team against the spread this season, posting a 28-21-1 overall record ATS and a 15-8 record on the road. On top of that, the Kings have shot 50% from the field over the last five games and are facing a Pacers team that has allowed opponents to shoot 50.3% from the field in that same span. Taking Sac Town to cover here is the easy choice, even without Fox tonight.

Over/Under: Under 235.5

Both teams have averaged around 115 points per game in their last five outings and have been under-friendly squads throughout the season. I’d lean on the under barely cashing here as both teams will most likely make it to the 110’s.