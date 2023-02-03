 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Pacers on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

By Nick Simon
Sacramento Kings v San Antonio Spurs Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Tonight’s NBA schedule will feature the Sacramento Kings continuing their seven-game road trip when battling the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET.

Sacramento (29-21) has won two straight to maintain its third-place spot in the Western Conference standings and last took down San Antonio in a 119-109 victory Wednesday. Both teams shot over 53% from the field in this contest but the Kings were able to establish a lead in the second quarter and maintain it for the rest of the game. Domantas Sabonis provided 34 points and 11 rebounds while All-Star Game snub De’Aaron Fox also put up a double-double with 31 points and 10 assists. Fox will not suit up for Sacramento tonight for personal reasons.

Indiana (24-29) has now dropped 11 of its last 12 games and was edged by the Lakers in a 112-111 loss last night. The Pacers entered the fourth quarter with a 12-point lead before L.A. stormed back, pulling ahead by way of an Anthony Davis jumper with 35.1 seconds left. Newly christened All-Star Tyrese Haliburton returned from a 10-game injury absence and delivered 26 points and 12 assists in the loss.

Sacramento enters this game as a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 235.5.

Kings vs. Pacers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -3

Sacramento has been the second-best team against the spread this season, posting a 28-21-1 overall record ATS and a 15-8 record on the road. On top of that, the Kings have shot 50% from the field over the last five games and are facing a Pacers team that has allowed opponents to shoot 50.3% from the field in that same span. Taking Sac Town to cover here is the easy choice, even without Fox tonight.

Over/Under: Under 235.5

Both teams have averaged around 115 points per game in their last five outings and have been under-friendly squads throughout the season. I’d lean on the under barely cashing here as both teams will most likely make it to the 110’s.

More From DraftKings Nation