Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Celtics on Friday

Tonight’s NBA schedule will feature an interesting showdown as the Phoenix Suns begin a five-game road trip across the Eastern Conference when facing the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Phoenix (27-26) had its two-game win streak snapped after getting blitzed by Atlanta in a 132-100 beatdown on Wednesday. The game started to get out of hand in the second quarter when the Hawks outscored the Suns 40-24. The Suns could not mount a comeback from there as they shot just 40.7% from the field. Mikal Bridges put up 23 points and seven assists in the loss while Chris Paul provided just three points in 27 minutes of action.

Boston (37-15) has ripped off two straight to maintain its spot on top of the Eastern Conference standings and completely obliterated Brooklyn in a 139-96 victory on Wednesday. The Celtics came firing out the gate, outscoring the Nets 46-16 in the first quarter and carried that lead for the rest of the contest. Jayson Tatum put up 31 points and nine rebounds in the victory.

For Phoenix, Devin Booker is still out with his groin injury but could return to the floor as early as Tuesday. For Boston, Marcus Smart will miss his sixth straight game with an ankle sprain.

Boston enters this game as a heavy nine-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 221.5.

Suns vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns +9

I’d chalk up Phoenix’s performance against Atlanta as an off night as the team has been generally trending back up since Paul returned to the lineup. Boston is just 14-12 against the spread as a home favorite this season, so opponents have proven that they can keep things close at TD Garden this year. Take the Suns to cover tonight.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

Both teams have solid on the defensive end as of late, holding opponents to under 46% shooting over the last five games and limiting them to less than 111 points in that same span. However, 221.5 is a low enough bar for both squads to trigger the over here. Take that chance.