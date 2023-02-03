Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Jazz on Friday

The Atlanta Hawks (26-26) will take on the Utah Jazz (27-26) in the last game on Friday’s NBA slate. The Hawks are 2-3 in their last five games, while the Jazz enter this contest on a two-game winning streak.

There are no major injuries to note for either team, which is good news for both sides.

The Jazz are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 242.

Hawks vs. Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +1.5

The lone 2023 All-Star in this contest is Jazz F Lauri Markkanen, which is sure to push Hawks guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to make a big statement. Atlanta hasn’t fared well as the road team this season but is 13-10-1 ATS as an underdog and 10-8-1 ATS as a road underdog this season. The Jazz are 18-9 at home, so this will be a tough test for the Hawks but look for Atlanta to cover here and likely win outright.

Over/Under: Under 242

The Hawks and Jazz are two of the top scoring teams in the league over the last five games, ranking fourth and eighth in the category respectively. However, this total is just too high to back the over. The Hawks have gone over in eight of their last nine games but they failed to top the one 240+ total in that stretch. The Jazz are 12-14-1 to the over at home, and are 2-4 to the over in their last six games. Take the under here on a higher total.