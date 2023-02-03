Looking for updates on the Super Bowl’s best commercials? We’ve got you covered.

Everything you need to know about Super Bowl 57 commercials

Super Bowl 57, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, is almost here. And you know what that means, Super Bowl commercials!

As is the case in recent years, companies are releasing their Super Bowl ads and teasers prior to the Big Game, which you’ll be able to find below, but there are always some surprises throughout the tilt.

What’s always surprising is the amount of money FOX — who will be televising this year’s NFL championship game — charges for a 30-second ad. Just last year, ads in the Los Angeles Rams-Cincinnati Bengals game fetched $6.5 million for the half-a-minute spot. This year, FOX is charging a whopping $7 million per 30-second commercial, according to AdAge.

With teasers — and some full ads — already released, we should be in store for a great year of commercials that includes the usual heavy hitters in Budweiser, Pepsi, Disney, and Frito-Lay, among others. There will also be plenty of spots that scratch the nostalgia itch with Alicia Silverstone reprising her role as Cher Horowitz from Clueless while Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will hop back in the RV as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, from the beloved TV show “Breaking Bad.”

