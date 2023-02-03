How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on February 3

AEW Rampage returns to your screens tonight with a new episode on TNT. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH, so as always, beware of spoilers.

The usual four matches are on tap for this show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, February 3

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Tonight’s show will be headlined by AEW World Trios Champions The Elite in action when taking on Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy of The Firm. This match came about on Dynamite this week when Page laid down the challenge to the champs. We’ll see who comes out on top here.

For tonight’s show, we’ll get Toni Storm and Saraya competing in tag team action. The duo beat down Britt Baker in the parking lot during Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, so we’ll see what the two have up their sleeves tonight. We’ll also get Swerve Strickland going one-on-one with Brian Pillman Jr. and Rush taking on Christopher Daniels.