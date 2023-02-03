Pick on the spread for Boise State-San Diego State on February 3

The Boise State Broncos and San Diego State Aztecs enter Friday’s clash in San Diego tied atop of the Mountain West standings at 8-2 with each looking for both sole possession of first place and a big win on their resume.

Boise State Broncos and San Diego State Aztecs (-6.5, 134)

Typically San Diego State is the team that enters this matchup with the more efficient defense, but the script is flipped this season with Boise State eighth in the country overall in points allowed on a per possession basis and sixth in this category in games played away from home.

The secret to Boise State’s stout defense is cutting off the 3-point arc, as the Broncos are fifth in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage at 27.5% while San Diego State is 41st in opponent 3-point shooting percentage with foes making 30.7% of their outside shots.

The Broncos will look to bust through that defense with their own outside shooting with the team knocking down 36.7% of their 3-point attempts, which ranks 46th in the country while the Aztecs are 125th at 34.9%.

The Boise State defense also has excelled thanks to what they do not do, and that’s allow opponents to get second chances on their missed shots. The Broncos are fifth among the 363 Division I team in defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents to grab on offensive rebound on just 20.3% of their missed shots.

Boise State has made bettors plenty of cash in the underdog role, going 7-0-1 against the spread and with the way they match up against San Diego State, the Broncos will give backers another ride to the window.

The Play: Boise State +6.5

